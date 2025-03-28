The Flymo Easilife Go 400 can cope with lawns up to 400m2 | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Flymo Easilife Go 400 is an incredible price right now - but you'll need to be quick

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robotic lawnmowers are the ultimate in garden decadence, but they can be pricey. They're a ticket to a permanently manicured lawn, but prices can run into the thousands of pounds.

However, this deal on a Flymo robot lawnmower is part of Amazon's Spring Sale, and it saves £200 off the cost of a medium-sized mower that can quietly cut your lawn all through the season.

It's a 33% discount on the Easilife Go 400, a mower designed for larger gardens up to 400 sq m, and it's quite the bargain at just £399.99. A branded robot mower for £400 is a deal not to be missed.

Robot lawnmowers quietly get on with their duties, giving you more time to do other gardening jobs | Amazon

This is a lawnmower that needs a boundary wire, and you'd be best to set aside an afternoon to install that, but it's pretty easy.

Once it's up and running, you just park it in its charging base, set up a schedule on the app, and watch it do its duties.

If it's raining or frosty, the mower will know, but otherwise it'll head out each day to do a trim all over your grass - mulching up the cuttings as it goes.

Enjoy a pristine lawn all season | Amazon

There are no screens or interfaces on the robot itself, just a few buttons for basic controls and an emergency stop button. Scheduling your cutting routine is all done in the app.

Robot lawnmowers cope better than you might think with inclines, and they're also incredibly quiet. They just emerge from their charging base, whiz around your lawn for a while, and then slink back at the end of their working day.

NationalWorld

Love magazines but hate the cost? With Readly, you can access dozens of top homes, gardens and interiors titles for one low price – and right now, you can get two months free. Click here for more information.

Amazon's spring sale is due to end on March 31, so if you'd like to take the plunge and save yourself a regular gardening chore, get your skates on.