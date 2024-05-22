Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague is a fan of Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, which is £12.99.

From Molly-Mae Hague to Girls Aloud’s Kimberley Walsh, all the celebrity beauty favourites you can find at Boots.

It is all too easy to get disheartened when you see photographs of your favourite celebrities. When they step out on the red carpet, they often are dressed in designer brands that are unattainable for the majority of us. However, surprising as it may sound, there are plenty of stars who use beauty products that we can all purchase for ourselves at Boots.

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague is a fan of Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, which is £12.99. If you are after full volume and long lashes (aren’t we all?) then this is the mascara for you. The waterproof version is £12.99 too and is perfect if you feel yourself welling up at your friend’s wedding!

Girls Aloud’s Kimberley Walsh is a huge fan of Benefit Hoola Matt Bronzer £32.50 and loves it so much that she uses it every day. She recently said: “The one thing that myself and most of my female friends have in their makeup bag-and have had for the past 20 years- is the Benefit Hoola.”

For those of you who are thinking that every member of the Kardashian family is completely unrelatable, think again. The supermodel of the family, Kendall Jenner is reportedly a fan of the high-street concealer by L’Oreal Paris, none other than the L’Oreal Paris Infallible More Than Concealer, £10.99.

If you are a fan of Margot Robbie and would love to know which beauty products she uses, well the Barbie actress is reportedly a fan of Burt’s Bee Tinted Lip Balm, £5.99. As well as helping to hydrate and nourish dry lips, the balm has a warm rose hue that enhances your lips’ natural look.

Now, if you are after a product that multiple celebrities are a fan of, then Weleda Skin Food, £14.95, is it. Not only does Hailey Bieber love it, but so does Victoria Beckham, Rihanna and Suki Waterman. What more could you ask for?

