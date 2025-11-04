First look at Boots’ new 2025 Christmas campaign "Gift Happily Ever After” | Boots

Boots launches new fairytale Christmas campaign “Gift Happily Ever After”

Boots has launched its much-anticipated Christmas campaign for 2025, inviting shoppers to experience the magic of meaningful gifting with its new festive theme, “Gift Happily Ever After.” Blending nostalgia, charm, and a touch of fairytale magic, the campaign follows loveable feline hero, Puss, on a quest to find thoughtful beauty gifts for his fairytale friends.

In the enchanting campaign film, Puss travels from a whimsical snowy kingdom to a bustling British high street, determined to select the perfect gifts for Rapunz, Snowy, Cinders, and Prince Charming. With guidance from his trusty mirror, Puss discovers that the ultimate destination for Christmas gifting is none other than Boots. From Shark Glam tools for Rapunz to Carolina Herrera perfumes for Cinders, the store offers festive presents to suit every personality and budget.

Watch the new Boots Christmas advert

The adventure is full of magical moments. Puss navigates snowy landscapes, encounters familiar fairytale faces, and even battles gusting winds that whisk away his beloved hat sending him tumbling through clouds before landing in front of a shining Boots store.

Inside, Boots beauty specialists help him select standout gifts, including the No7 Pro Artist Lip Duo Set for Snowy and the No7 Cordless Mirror for Prince Charming, ensuring every gift is a thoughtful delight. The journey concludes with Puss and his friends arriving at the Snow Queen’s Ball, where even the Queen herself receives a special present of hot hand warmers.

This festive season, Boots is welcoming over 50 new gifting brands, including a high-street exclusive debut from White Fox, making it easier than ever for shoppers to create their own “gift happily ever after.” The campaign reimagines classic fairytales for today’s consumer, celebrating the joy of finding meaningful gifts and the enchantment of giving.

Boots’ 2025 Christmas campaign promises that, with a store not too far, far away, everyone can experience the magic of thoughtful gifting this festive season.

