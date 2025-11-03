From bargain boxes, to savings on shelves - the Big Dug sales are offering some very tempting deals | Big Dug

Shelving and storage specialists Big Dug have launched a series of mega deals and early Black Friday offers, cutting prices across a huge range of industrial-quality storage essentials

Whether you're kitting out a garage, a workshop, a stable, a cellar, or an attic, quality shelving and flooring should be at the top of your shopping list.

It's not usually easy to find deals on these kinds of specialised products, but we've found a company offering some hefty savings on some of their most popular equipment.

It could be a great opportunity to snap up some storage boxes | Big Dug

The result is savings ranging from a few pence to over £200 on some of its key items. And these include everything from plastic storage boxes to bespoke shelving setups.

Aimed at business buyers, the equipment is high quality, and hand-picked to stand up to industrial use, so you can be sure it'll survive in your sheds, garages, and stables.

Across the three sale categories, there's a wide mix of products to look at, so if you're after something specific, take some time to peruse the bargains, and make use of the filters.

Big Dug's products are aimed at industrial applications - so you know they can take some abuse | Big Dug

To browse the Black Friday bargains, click here.

For the "Mega Deals", click here.

And there are still some good deals left in the "Clearance" section, which you can find here.

