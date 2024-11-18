Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We bring you the latest fashion, shoes and womenswear Black Friday deals including on Oodie with our writers finding best offers for daily updates

Refreshing your wardrobe during Black Friday can mean getting more for your money with clothes, shoes and Christmas outfits slashed in price. Savvy shoppers can get an Oodie, Hunter Wellington Boots or party dresses at a fraction of the normal cost during the weeks around Black Friday.

Deals from major brands including well-loved Oodie Original with 60% off here, popular Gymshark, John Lewis and JD Sports are expected throughout November and we will bring you the latest unmissable offers as they appear. While the big sale day is on Friday November 29, early deals tend to drop in mid November and run through to Cyber Monday on December 2.

John Lewis is among those to keep tabs on as the department store is already offering 20% off lingerie, shoes, boots and nightwear here. Even popular George at Asda women’s clothes along with men’s and children’s fashion is slashing the price of fashion favourites for Black Friday.

While Amazon is preparing for big Black Friday discounts and its clothing range includes designer names from Hugo Boss to Puma and Levi’s.

Go Outdoors Leopard Print Refined Tall Wellington Boots Best For looking stylish for Winter in these on-trend leopard print Wellies that are also practical for walks in muddy fields or snow £ 94.50 Go Outdoors Buy now Buy now These stylish leopard print Wellington Boots are slashed in price saving shoppers over £40 in time for the Winter.

Oodie Oodie Original Avocado Best For snuggling up on a cold Winter day in the comfort of an Oodie £ 26.00 Oodie Original Buy now Buy now This limited offer of an adorable Oodie Original with avocados all over it is down to £26, saving shoppers £39.

Crew Clothing Crew Clothing Lightweight Padded Coat Best For keeping warm in Winter £ 96.75 Crew Clothing Buy now Buy now Long padded coat to get Winter ready is one of many items with 25% off at Crew Clothing.

John Lewis Superdry Hooded Fuji Padded Jacket Best For keeping warm at winter while looking stylish in fashionable Superdry label £ 66.49 John Lewis Buy now Buy now Save nearly £28 this stylish, on-trend Superdry jacket in time for winter from John Lewis. Normally £94.99, it is now £66 and comes in two colours a black Eclipse or creamy Pelican shade.

Amazon Sketchers Women's Flex Appeal 4.0 Active Flow Sneaker Best For for running, walking or a casual trip out in comfort £ 40.00 Amazon Buy now Buy now Bag these Sketchers trainers for £40, compared to the usual price of £64, at Amazon. Lightweight and flexible. Comes in a variety of colours including pink.

JD Sports North Face Mountain Box Logo Crew Sweatshirt Best For every day use in the colder months as made with soft cotton blend fabric for cosy comfort £ 50.00 JD Sports Buy now Buy now Save 23% on the Mountain Box Logo Crew Sweatshirt for women, now £50 at JD Sports instead of the usual £65.

Gymshark Gymshark Elevate Leggings Best For lounging, out with the girls or doing yoga in this versatile pair of leggings £ 42.00 Gymshark Buy now Buy now A versatile pair of Gymshark Elevate Leggings, saving £18 on the regular £60 price tag. They are promoted as super comfy with a flush fit and breathable material to keep the wearer cool and dry.