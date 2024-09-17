The best slow cookers from Ninja, Morphy Richards | 8 of the best slow cookers from Ninja, Morphy Richards

Our expert reviews the UK’s best slow cookers for 2024, to find the easiest to use, most energy-efficient models, for comforting, nutritious meals

The irony of an appliance with a name like “slow cooker” actually speeding up meal prep isn’t lost on us. But, because of the one-pot-wonder nature and the very minimal effort a recipe often requires once it’s bubbling away, it really is a time-saver where cooking is concerned.

Ideal for families, batch-preppers, busy folk, and anyone who favours faff-free cooking, slow cookers tend to take the stress out of meal prep. You pop your ingredients in, switch it on, and a few hours later – having simmered away on a low temperature – Bob’s your uncle – dinner is served. But, how do you choose the best slow cooker for you?

Best slow cookers at a glance

How to shop for the best slow cooker

Generally speaking, slow cookers are pretty straightforward to use. Some have more settings than others, so it’s worthwhile considering if you’re in the market for easy and breezy or something a little more sophisticated.

Capacity and size are also important to bear in mind – a larger capacity feeds more mouths or makes leftovers for meals later in the week, but takes up more counter – or cupboard - space.

Finally, think about ease of care (is the pot non-stick, and is it dishwasher friendly?) and, importantly, your budget.

Are slow cookers energy efficient?

You may logically assume that because slow cookers are on for such a long time, they use a great deal of power. To the contrary, they’re a very energy efficient means of cooking food - because the element uses a very low current, instead relying on trapped heat to cook food.

For example, a slow cooker running for around 9 hours will use about 1300 watts, where by comparison an oven uses between 2000-5000 watts (depending on its energy rating) for 60 minutes use at 180 degrees Celsius.

You can also utilise cheaper cuts of meat - indeed, fatty cheap cuts are ideal for slow-cooking, as they render and tenderise beautifully over time - and vegetables that are near the end of their shelf life, so they’re great for creating less expensive, but still wholesome family meals.

Here is our list of the best slow cookers available right now.

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker 6L OP350UK Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker 6L OP350UK Best For additional features £ 139.99 Buy now Buy now Capacity: 6L Pros: Nine cooking functions, can cook from frozen, non-stick dishwasher-safe parts Cons: Large A word of caution: Ninja’s 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker may cause you to neglect any and all other appliances – and for good reason. It has, hence the name, nine functions – it slow cooks, yes, but it can also pressure cook, air fry, grill, roast, sauce, steam and dehydrate. You can even use it to make yoghurt! And, if it weren’t nifty enough already, you can also use the reversible rack to stack produce and cook multiple items at once. The keep-warm mode maintains temperature for up to 12 hours after cooking, ideal if you like to prep ahead of mealtime, whilst dishwater-safe parts make it mega-easy to clean. It’s pretty large in size, and we can’t ignore that it comes at a fairly significant financial investment. But, for all its uses, it’s well worth it.

Lakeland 3.5L Slow Cooker Lakeland 3.5L Slow Cooker Best For two-person meals £ 29.99 Buy now Buy now Capacity: 3.5L Pros: Simple and easy to use, small capacity so easy to store, dishwasher safe pot Cons: Limited settings For an affordable and easy-to-operate slow cooker you can’t go far wrong with Lakeland’s own design. There aren’t any fancy functions, just three heat settings (low, medium, and high), but what it lacks in additional settings it gains in both efficiency and value for money. It couldn’t be easier to use, for starters, with just one dial to operate, and both the pot and lid are dishwasher-safe for speedy cleaning. Plus, the glass lid allows you to keep an eye on your recipe whilst it’s cooking to check its progress. It has a 3.5L capacity, so it’s ideal size-wise for feeding a couple, or a family of two-three. It’s also available to buy with a 6L and 1.5L capacity, too, if either of those better suit your needs. It automatically keeps food warm for a while once the cook has finished, and it has cool-touch handles, too, to make serving that little bit easier. For less than £30, we’d call that a bargain.