Luxury advent calendars on sale now | The White Company, Hotel Chocolat and John Lewis

It’s that time of year again when the festive season is on the horizon and advent calendars start to hit the shelves. And what better gift to yourself and your loved ones than a countdown to Christmas with all your favourite treats?

Here’s our pick of the most sumptuous and indulgent advent calendars on the high street that you can buy today.

Seasonal scents

If candles, body lotions and fragrance are your thing, check out the White Company’s Advent Calendar (£195). With 25 products, including a Christmas Day gift, inside each numbered drawer is a seasonal scent or beauty treat, and the contents are worth over £307.

The White Company is known for luxury self-care items with gorgeous fragrance, so this makes a great gift for yourself or loved ones to take a break in the stressful run up to Christmas. Buy yours here.

Bring the scents of Scotland to your home this festive season, with the Arran Advent Calendar (£80) featuring candles, soaps and shower gels and more, with fragrance including After the Rain, Glenashdale, Seaweed & Sage, Lochranza, Kildonan, as well as limited edition seasonal scents Winter Forrest and Rowanberry Embers. With products worth over £180 you can order your calendar for £80 now.

Festive tipples

If you want to start the festive merriment early, John Lewis has its Fizz Advent Calendar (£145) on sale with 24 miniature glass bottles of fizz to enjoy in the run up to Christmas. Inside you’ll find Charles Mignon Premium Reserve Champagne Brut, Bottega Prosecco Gold Sparkling Wine and Freixenet Italian Rosé Sparkling Wine, among other sparkling tipples.

Chocolate advents

If you’re an advent calendar traditionalist, indulge in a luxury advent calendar like Hotel Chocolat’s The Grand Advent Calendar (£80). This one combines chocolate and liquor, and you’ll find Pink Champagne Truffles, Salted Caramel Snowflakes and hat-sporting chocolate penguins, alongside mini bottles of espresso martini to enjoy on a cold winter night.

Chocolate-lovers will also enjoy this Fortnum & Mason Chocolate Truffle Selection Advent Calendar (£38), with flavours including sea salted caramel, Marc de Champagne, milk chocolate maple flavour and pecan praline truffles.

Beauty boxes

The LookFantastic Iconic Beauty Advent Calendar 2024 (£100) contains 27 beaty products worth over £565. With 13 full-size treats and a selection of mini surprises, treats include the Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 59 Perfume Mist, Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum and ICONIC London Prep-Set-Glow Spray in Original. There’s also picks from skincare brand ELEMIS, nourishing bodycare from Aveeno and haircare and makeup must-haves from M.A.C Cosmetics.

You can also pick up beauty products worth £359 for just £99 with Boots’ Premium Beauty 12 Day Advent Calendar. Boots advents are always popular, and this ones full of full-sized treats, with skincare, haircare and make-up products including treats from the Inkey List, Liz Earle, Bobbi Brown and Drunk Elephant. Buy yours before it sells out.

Glittering gifts

Treat your favourite person to a treasure trove of trinkets, with this Made More You Advent Calendar (£299) by Abbott Lyon, available in silver or gold.

The box contains £500-worth of jewellery, with 12 pieces including a personal birthstone heart pendant, and you can keep the calendar as a jewellery box or storage for keepsakes once the festive season is over.

With rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings, this makes a lovely December gift for a loved one. Buy yours now.