Aldi is selling a bargain air fryer in the middle aisle - but you need to be quick

Aldi's air fryer is £200 cheaper than Ninja's Foodi Max | Aldi

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It’s not often Aldi sells air fryers, let alone dual-zone air fryers suitable for big families - and just in time for Christmas, too

The Christmas season is the perfect time to invest in an air fryer. They can come in so handy for festive meals, and even on Christmas day itself.

You might not fit a whole turkey in one, but air-fried brussels sprouts is a much underrated delicacy (trust me). Pigs in blankets are a perfect fit, and you might be amazed at the number of desserts that can be air-fried.

Every now and again Aldi offers up an air fryer, and they're always worth a look. Decent quality for a decent price.

But if you hurry towards that fabled middle aisle this week, you might find the last few stocks of its dual-drawer Ambiano air fryer.

You can fit a whole chicken in the chamber | Aldi

It's a 10-litre version, not dissimilar to Ninja's iconic Foodi Max, but it's about £200 cheaper at £69.99.

That makes it one of the cheapest dual-zone air fryers out there, and it's absolutely perfect for cooking family meals.

The dual zone technology lets you divide its cooking chamber up into two compartments, and digital technology separates the cooking conditions for each side.

So you could be crisping up some chips in one side, and then roasting a gammon joint in the other. The timings and temperatures all sync up automatically. Clever stuff.

You could even open up the chamber and use the entire space as one cooking section, which would easily swallow up a whole chicken, for example, or a large Christmas cake.

It really isn't often you see dual-zone air fryers below £100, so make sure you jump on this deal soon.

Because, as with all of Aldi's Specialbuys, when they're gone, they're gone.