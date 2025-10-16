47 Skin is a homegrown success story now available to shop in Browns of York beauty counters | 47 Skin

The award-winning anti-blemish repair serum from 47 Skin is now available from Browns.

47 Skin was founded on a simple philosophy: that skincare should be kind, effective, and accessible. From its earliest formulations crafted in the north of England, the brand has always drawn inspiration from the purity and resilience of its surroundings.

York’s heritage of craftsmanship and innovation shines through in every bottle and tube, proving that excellence can flourish far from London’s beauty scene.

At the core of 47 Skin’s range is its signature ingredient, Silver Chitoderm , a unique fusion of natural and scientific elements designed to protect and strengthen the skin’s natural barrier.

This pioneering complex has become the foundation of products such as the Anti-Blemish & Scar Repair Serum and the Daily Cleanser , both now cult favourites among skincare enthusiasts. Each product reflects the brand’s gentle yet results-driven approach that leaves the skin feeling balanced and refreshed.

It’s fitting that 47 Skin’s next chapter unfolds at Browns of York , one of the region’s most beloved department stores. Known for its curated selection of premium beauty and lifestyle brands, Browns provides the perfect backdrop for 47 Skin’s refined, down-to-earth ethos.

Shoppers can now experience the full collection in person, a proud moment for a brand that has grown from local beginnings into a household name.

While many beauty trends come and go, 47 Skin’s steady rise speaks to something deeper: a commitment to authenticity, sustainability, and innovation grounded in Yorkshire’s values. From their eco-conscious packaging to their transparent ingredient sourcing, the brand continues to champion mindful skincare that feels as good as it looks.

As 47 Skin makes its mark at Browns, it carries with it the spirit of York: a blend of heritage and forward-thinking, tradition and transformation. What started as a regional idea has evolved into a national movement, and it’s only just getting started.

