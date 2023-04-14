A body has been found on the UK’s highest mountain during a search for a missing hiker. Zekun Zhang, 26, went missing on Tuesday (April 11) after hiking on Ben Nevis near Fort William, Highlands.

He was last seen close to the summit of 4,003 ft Carn Mor Dearg around 1pm. He had planned to return to the North Face car park but did not appear.

Police found a body around 3.30pm on Wednesday(April 13) on Ben Nevis, but formal identification has not yet taken place.However, Mr Zhang’s family have been made aware of the discovery.

Officers said there were no suspicious circumstances and thanked mountain rescue teams who helped with the search.

A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

A man's body has been discovered on Ben Nevis. PIC: CC.

