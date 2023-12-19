An XL Bully ban will come in force in February 2024.

Following the announcement that the dog breed XL Bully will be banned in the New Year under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, owners across the country have been applying for an exemption.

New rules surrounding the dogs will come into effect soon, after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced restrictions on XL Bullies earlier this year.

The restrictions were announced following a string of attacks on humans, which included fatalities.

What are the restrictions for XL Bully dogs?

From Sunday, December 31, XL Bullies will no longer be allowed out in public, unless they are wearing a muzzle, and placed on a lead.

It will also be illegal to breed, sell, advertise, rehome, abandon or let an XL Bully dog stray from the above date.

From Thursday, February 1 2024, a complete ban on owning XL bullies will come into force.

XL Bullies will be banned from Februrary 2024.

How do I apply for an exemption from the XL Bully ban?

Despite the complete ban coming into force in February, owners can apply for an exemption, allowing them to keep their pet.

According to Sky News, Government department Defra (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) have revealed that they have received over 4,000 applications from owners wanting an exemption, and confirmed that the “majority” had been approved.

An exemption certificate can be obtained online via the gov.uk website, if the owner agrees to comply with a strict set of rules, which includes;

Owners of XL Bully dogs must be aged 16 or over.

A third party public liability insurance for your dog must be obtained.

Your dog must be neutered.

Your dog must be microchipped.

Your dog must be kept on a lead and muzzle when in public at all times.

Your dog must be kept in a secure place so it cannot escape.

A fee of £92.40 must also be paid per dog.

XL Bully owners must apply for a Certificate of Exemption by Wednesday, January 31 2024.

If a Certificate of Exemption is obtained, the owner must be able to show the Certificate of Exemption when asked by a police officer or a council dog warden.