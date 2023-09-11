News you can trust since 1858
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Wilko releases full list of 52 stores set to close this week

Wilko has released a list of 52 stores closing this week

Wilko is will be closing its first shoping this week after falling into administration. The 90-year-old retailer will close 52 branches across Tuesday (September 12) and Thursday (September 14) after failing to secure a deal to rescue the stores.

Administrators from PwC said last week the closures will lead to 1,016 redundancies. It comes as the insolvency experts continue to seek a deal to save as many shops and jobs as possible.

They were dealt a blow on Monday after HMV owner Doug Putman confirmed he has failed in a bid to strike a deal to buy around 200 stores. It means thousands of jobs across Wilko’s remaining shops, warehouses and head office remain in the balance.

A last-ditch attempt by the owner of HMV to strike a rescue deal for Wilko has failed.
    Wilko store closures

    Stores to close on Tuesday, September 12

    Acton, London

    Aldershot, Hampshire

    Barking, London

    Bishop Auckland, County Durham

    Bletchley, Milton Keynes

    Brownhills, Walsall

    Camberley, Surrey

    Cardiff Bay Retail Park

    Falmouth, Cornwall

    Harpurhey, Manchester

    Irvine, North Ayrshire

    Liverpool Edge Lane

    Llandudno, Wales

    Lowestoft, Suffolk

    Morley, Leeds

    Nelson, Lancashire

    Port Talbot, Wales

    Putney, London

    Stafford, Staffordshire

    Tunbridge Wells, Kent

    Wakefield, 121 Kirkgate

    Weston-super-Mare, Somerset

    Westwood Cross Retail Park, Broadstairs, Kent

    Winsford, Cheshire

    Stores to close on Thursday September 14

    Ashford, Kent

    Avonmeads, Bristol

    Banbury, Oxfordshire

    Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria

    Basildon, Essex

    Belle Vale, Liverpool

    Burnley, Lancashire

    Clydebank, Glasgow

    Cortonwood, Barnsley

    Dagenham, Essex

    Dewsbury, West Yorkshire

    Eccles, Greater Manchester

    Folkestone, Kent

    Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

    Hammersmith, London

    Huddersfield, West Yorkshire

    Morriston, Swansea

    New Malden, South-west London

    North Shields, Tyne and Wear

    Queen Street, Cardiff

    Rhyl, Wales

    Southampton West Quay

    St Austell, Cornwall

    Stockport, Greater Manchester

    Truro, Cornwall

    Uttoxeter, Staffordshire

    Walsall

    Woking, Surrey

