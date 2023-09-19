Wilko: Recently-collapsed chain set to close 111 more stores for good next week - full list of locations
Wilko, which fell into administration in August, will close 111 more stores next week - here is the full list of locations.
Wilko is set to close 111 more of its stores next week, the firm’s administrators PwC have confirmed. The recently-collapsed budget chain will close 37 sites on Monday, September 25, a further 37 on Wednesday, September 27 and 37 locations on Friday, September 29.
The high street stalwart, which was founded in the 1930s, started its closure process last week after falling into administration last month. Around 124 stores will have closed by the end of this week after 52 downed shutters for the final time last week.
The billionaire owner of HMV, Doug Putman, initially hoped to keep as many as 300 Wilko shops open. However, his rescue bid failed and PwC said all 400 Wilko stores would now close by the end of October.
No other bidders were interested in running the shops under the Wilko name, although other companies have been snapping up parts of the business. Some shops will reopen as Poundland stores after being bought by the Pepco Group and last week the Wilko brand was purchased by The Range in a £5m deal, meaning the firm will own Wilko’s website and could stock some of its products.
Depsite the takeovers, nearly all of the company’s 12,500 staff will lose their jobs as a result of the closures. Here’s the full list of the 111 Wilko stores that will shut next week.
Full list of Wilko stores that will close next week
The following stores will close on Monday, September 25:
- Altrincham, Greater Manchester
- Ashton, Greater Manchester
- Barry, Wales
- Bridgwater, Somerset
- Cleveleys, Lancashire
- Cockermouth, Cumbria
- Crossgates, Leeds
- Darlington, County Durham
- Dartford, Kent
- Dereham, Norfolk
- Giltbrook, Nottingham
- Great Malvern, Worcestershire
- Haverfordwest, Wales
- Headingley, West Yorkshire
- High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire
- Ilkeston, Derbyshire
- Killingworth, North Tyneside
- Lichfield, Staffordshire
- Louth, Lincolnshire
- Market Drayton, Shropshire
- Northfield, Birmingham
- Oakham, Rutland
- Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire
- Peterborough, Cambridgeshire
- Ramsgate, Kent
- Skelmersdale, Lancashire
- Staines, Surrey
- Strood, Kent
- Stroud, Gloucestershire
- Thamesmead, Greater London
- Thetford, Norfolk
- Trowbridge, Wiltshire
- Walthamstow, Greater London
- Warrington, Lancashire
- Waterlooville, Hampshire
- Winton, Dorset
- Yiewsley, Greater London
More closures will follow on Wednesday, September 27:
- Acocks Green, Birmingham, West Midlands
- Alnwick, Northumberland
- Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, Wales
- Armley, Leeds, West Yorkshire
- Arnison-Durham, Durham, County Durham
- Bedford, Bedfordshire
- Blyth, Northumberland
- Boston, Lincolnshire, East Midlands
- Brentwood, Essex
- Cambridge, Cambridgeshire
- Chester Le Street, County Durham
- Gillingham, Kent
- Gloucester, Gloucestershire
- Greenwich, London
- Halesowen, Dudley, West Midlands
- Harlow, Essex
- Hartlepool, County Durham
- Kidderminster, Worcestershire
- Lewisham, London
- Longton, Stoke-on-Trent
- Meadowhall, Sheffield, South Yorkshire
- Motherwell, North Lanarkshire
- Newark, Nottinghamshire
- Nuneaton, Warwickshire
- Rainham, London
- Runcorn, Cheshire
- Six Acre Shopping Centre, Sale, Greater Manchester
- Salford, Greater Manchester
- South Shields, Tyne and Wear
- Sutton-In-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire
- Thornaby, North Yorkshire
- Watford, Hertfordshire
- Wellington, Somerset
- Whitehaven, Cumbria
- Wigston, Leicestershire
- Worksop, Nottinghamshire
- Yeovil, Somerset
And again on Friday, September 29:
- Allenton, Derby, Derbyshire
- Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire
- Bedminster, Bristol
- Biggleswade, Bedfordshire
- Boscombe, Bournemouth, Dorset
- Bull Ring, Birmingham, West Midlands
- Chippenham, Wiltshire
- Clowne, Derbyshire
- Corby, Northamptonshire
- Cowley, Oxfordshire
- Dudley, West Midlands
- Fareham, Hampshire
- Gainsborough, Lincolnshire
- Gravesend, Kent
- Hayes, Middlesex
- Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire
- Hull, East Yorkshire
- Kenilworth, Warwickshire
- Kettering, Northamptonshire
- Kings Lynn, Norfolk
- Leamington Spa, Warwickshire
- Leek, Staffordshire
- Mansfield, Nottinghamshire
- Middlebrook, Bolton, Greater Manchester
- Mildenhall, Suffolk
- Newbury, Berkshire
- Northallerton, North Yorkshire
- Redditch, Worcestershire
- Redhill, Surrey
- Retford, Nottinghamshire
- Rugby, Warwickshire
- Rushden, Northamptonshire
- Spalding, Lincolnshire
- St Helens, Merseyside
- Syston, Leicestershire
- Wallasey, Merseyside
- Wellingborough, Northamptonshire