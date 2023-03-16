If you’ve ever seen a Six Nations match, you’ll know that there are not just one but two Irish national anthems. However, you might not know why the Ireland rugby team has this tradition or what the differences are.

In Ireland, two national anthems are sung during rugby games. For anyone who’s not from Ireland, this might come as a surprise..

The songs are sung before each game. However, the rugby team usually sings Ireland’s Call over Amhrán na bhFiann (English translation is The Soldier’s Song). There are a range of different reasons why this one is sung over the other.

If you’ve been wondering why Ireland has two national anthems , read on to find out more.

Why does the Ireland rugby team have two national anthems?

As mentioned, Ireland has two national anthems: Ireland’s Call and Amhrán na bhFiann (English translation is The Soldier’s Song).. The reason why there are two different songs is due to historic divisions in Ireland.

Amhrán na bhFiann is the official national anthem of the Republic of Ireland. It was written by Peader Kearney and Patrick Heeney somewhere around 1909 or 1910.

Unlike soccer, Ireland has an all-Ireland team. The team is made from players from both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.Many Unionists in Northern Ireland, who are British, find Amhrán na bhFiann to be offensive, as it speaks of Irish independence. Unionists, however, do not align with the Republic of Ireland and want Northern Ireland to continue to be part of the United Kingdom.

As a result of this impasse, songwriter Phil Coulter wrote Ireland’s Call for the Ireland rugby team’s appearance at the 1995 Rugby World Cup in South Africa.This was so that people from both sides of the political divide supporting the Ireland rugby team could have a national anthem to sing without the political connotations.

At some games, both songs are sung. However, at others, Ireland’s Call is the only one.

What are the lyrics to the Irish national anthem?

Ireland’s Call

Ireland

Ireland

Side by side

We stand like brothers

One for all and all together

We will stay united through darker days

And we’ll be unbeatable forever

Ireland, Ireland

Together standing tall

Shoulder to shoulder

We’ll answer Ireland’s call!

Come the day and come the hour

Some will live in song and story

We were born to follow our guiding star

And to beat our destiny with glory

Ireland, Ireland

Together standing tall

Shoulder to shoulder

We’ll answer Ireland’s call!

Hearts of steel and heads are bowing

Vowing never to be broken

We will fight, until we can fight no more

‘Til our final requiem is spoken

Ireland, Ireland

Together standing tall

Shoulder to shoulder

We’ll answer Ireland’s call!

Ireland, Ireland

Together standing tall

Shoulder to shoulder

We’ll answer Ireland’s call!

We’ll answer Ireland’s call!

Amhrán na bhFiann (The Soldier’s Song - translated from Irish into English)

Soldiers are we,

Whose lives are pledged to Ireland,

Some have come from a land beyond the wave,

Sworn to be free, no more our ancient sireland

Shall shelter the despot or the slave;

Tonight we man the Bearna Baoil

In Erin’s cause come woe or weal,

‘Mid cannon’s roar and rifle’s peal,