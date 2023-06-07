West End musical Come From Away announces UK tour - full tour dates and how to get tickets
Come From Away is set to head on tour after enjoying a four year run on the West End - here’s how to get tickets and full tour dates
Hit West End musical Come From Away has announced a UK tour that will begin next year. The winner of four Olivier Awards, it was on the West End at the Phoenix Theatre from February 2019 until January 2023.
Come From Away is based on events in the Newfoundland town of Gander during the week following the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Centre in New York, when 38 planes containing 7,000 passengers were diverted to the area.
The characters in the musical are based on, and share the names of real life Gander residents and the stranded travellers they housed and fed. The musical shows the bond that residents and those stranded grow over time.
The tour will run for over 10 months, kicking off on March 1 2024 at the Curve Theatre in Leicester before ending on January 5, 2025 at the Lowry in Salford. Here are all the tour dates and how to get tickets.
How to get tickets to Come From Away
Tickets to see Come From Away as it embarks on a mammoth UK tour can be purchased from the official website. Some tickets are currently already available whilst some areas may have to wait.
Full UK Come From Away tour dates
- March 1 - March 9 - Leicester, Curve Theatre
- March 12 - March 23 - Liverpool, Empire Theatre
- April 2 - April 6 - Cardiff, Wales Millenium Centre
- April 9 - April 13 - Plymouth, Theatre Royal
- April 16 - April 20 - Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
- April 23 - April 27 - Oxford, New Theatre
- April 30 - May 11 - Leeds, Grand Theatre
- May 21 - June 1 - Birmingham, Hippodrome
- June 4 - June 8 - Hull, New Theatre
- June 25 - June 29 - Belfast, Grand Opera House
- July 2 - July 6 - Ipswich, Regent Theatre
- July 9 - July 20 - Sheffield, Lyceum Theatre
- August 6 - August 17 - Newcastle, Theatre Royal
- August 20 - August 31 - Bristol, Hippodrome
- September 10 - September 14 - Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre
- September 17 - September 21 - Edinburgh, Playhouse
- September 24 - September 28 - Glasgow, Kings Theatre
- October 1 - October 5 - Nottingham, Theatre Royal
- October 8 - October 12 - Wimbledon, New Theatre
- October 15 - October 26 - Norwich, Theatre Royal
- November 5 - November 9 - Wolverhampton, Grand Theatre
- November 26 - November 30 - Milton Keynes, Theatre
- December 3 - January 5 - Salford, Lowry