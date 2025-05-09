Weekly list of planning applications decided by council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A weekly list of planning applications decided by Kirklees Council the week ending May 4.

Approved:

(Section 106 full permission) Wordsworth Property Developments Ltd: Erection of 24 dwellings. Clough Farm, Long Lane, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, WF12 8LQ.

Dewsbury & District Junior Angling Club: Removal of storage facility and erection of metal storage container. Dewsbury and District Junior Angling Club, Spen Vale Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0NH.

A weekly list of planning applications decided by Kirklees Council. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Quarters Construction: Discharge of details reserved by condition 11 (Remediation Strategy) on previous permission for erection of five dwellings with associated access and demolition of existing extensions to commercial building. The Old Tannery, 224, Spen Lane, Gomersal, BD19 4PJ.

Mr Kiani: Erection of two-storey side extension and single-storey front extension. 37B, Bromley Road, Hanging Heaton, Batley, WF17 6EH.

NatWest Group Plc: Removal of existing signage, external ATMs and Nightsafe Components and making good where removals affect the building (within a conservation area). 2, Northgate, Dewsbury, WF13 1EA.

A Hussain: Erection of part two-storey and part single-storey rear extension. 47, Crawshaw Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3ER.

Empire House Dental: Change of use and alterations to former public house to form dental surgery. Shepherds Boy, 157, Huddersfield Road, Westtown, Dewsbury, WF13 2RP.

Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 4 (materials), 5 (materials), 6 (canopy), 9 (cycle storage), 12 (OLE) on previous permission for Listed Building Consent for works including platform extensions and re-surfacing, extended canopies to both platforms and screening to rear wall of Platform 2, new waiting shelter on Platform 2, strengthening of footbridge and full enclosure to Leeds-side elevation, alterations to disused subway, provision of overhead electric catenary throughout the station, new lighting and public address system (within a conservation area). Dewsbury Railway Station, Wellington Road, Dewsbury, WF13 2HF.

M Hinchcliffe: Erection of hip to gable roof enlargement, front and rear dormers and single-storey rear extension. 23, Bywell Close, Dewsbury, WF12 7LW.

W Nelson: Removal of existing conservatory and erection of single-storey rear extension. 3, Elm Way, Birstall, Batley, WF17 0EQ.

Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by condition 7 (historical building investigation) on previous permission for listed building consent for raising of existing stone parapets over live railway to a height of 1.85m; installation of overhead line equipment (registration arm) to underside of bridge arch. Operational Railway Land (Overbridge), Bridge MDL1/23, Wood Lane, Dewsbury.

Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by condition 6 (Historic Building Recording) on previous permission for installation of four overheard electric line equipment portals on piers 3, 7, 11 and 15 with supporting wall brackets. Railway Viaduct MDL1/27, Union Mill, Mill Lane/Grange Road, Batley.

Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by condition 6 (historic building record) on previous permission for Listed Building Consent for installation of five overhead electric line equipment portals on piers 1,4,6,7 & 9 with supporting wall brackets. Railway Viaduct MDL1/19, Halifax Road/Bradford Road, Dewsbury.

Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 3 (overhead line equipment), 4 (mortar specifications), 5 (masonry repairs), 6 (samples of proposed masonry) on previous permission for Listed Building Consent for raising of existing stone parapets over live railway to a height of 1.85 metres; installation of overhead line equipment (registration arm) to underside of bridge arch. Operational Railway Land (Overbridge), Bridge MDL1/23, Wood Lane, Dewsbury.

Rhodes Homes: Non-material amendment to previous permission for variation of condition 2 (plans) on previous permission for erection of four dwellings with ancillary garages and associated landscaping works (within a conservation area). Land Adjacent to 7, West Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4DL.

Refused:

Mr Hafajee: Erection of single- and two-storey rear extension. 3c, Upper Croft Road, Healey, Batley, WF17 7SX.

S Alyas: Non-material amendment to previous permission for erection of single-storey front and two-storey side and rear extensions. 12, Cawley Lane, Heckmondwike, WF16 0BJ.

W Mahmood: Erection of single-storey rear extension, rear dormer and alterations. 20, Park View, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9DT.

A Hardill: Formation of new vehicular access. 107, Latham Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4AP.

Y Xue: Erection of two-storey side extension. 24, West Park Road, Healey, Batley, WF17 7EL.

M A Patel: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 4, Ashworth Road, Eightlands, Dewsbury, WF13 2NJ.