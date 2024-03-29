Level crossing near miss: Dangerous driver zig-zags through train track barriers at speed while they shut

An impatient driver races his car over the train tracks through a level crossing barrier as it shuts.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 29th Mar 2024, 10:00 GMT
CCTV footage shows a driver swerve through the barriers at Langley Green level crossing on March 4. The car is seen narrowly missing hitting both barriers as the vehicle zig-zags over the tracks.

Network Rail released the footage as they revealed 60 pedestrians and drivers have been caught misusing level crossings so far this year. Over the last 12 months, there have been 225 reported cases of misuse with 27 ‘near misses’.

Natalie Stretton, head of operational risk at Network Rail, said: “There’s never any excuse for the kind of reckless behaviour you see in this video. Many people, especially young people, fail to understand the danger they put themselves and others in when they make the choice to ignore the safety rules."

