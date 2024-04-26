Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Unbelievable video captures the moment crooks tore a cashpoint from a bank wall, before loading it onto a white pick-up truck. The suspects pulled the ATM away from Nationwide Building Society using a stolen telehandler forklift vehicle, at around 5:30am on 23 April. Three males fled the scene, at Sawbridgeworth, leaving the telehandler vehicle behind.

Police are continuing to hunt the suspects and investigate what happened, and are appealing for information and footage from the public.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: “We are aware that several people may have captured footage of the incident which could assist us. If you have any CCTV, doorbell camera, phone or dash cam footage from the area around the time, please get in touch asap, using the dedicated link to upload it directly to our system for review.”

You can upload footage via the following portal. Any additional information can be reported online at herts.police.uk/report, to an operator in the Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 71 of 23 April, 2024.