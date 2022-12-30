Fans awaiting unreleased material from iconic pop group Spice Girls may be happy over the news a new single has been leaked online. But for the band members themselves, they’re not so happy the track has finally seen the light of day.

The track, titled C.U Next Tuesday , was believed to have been written for inclusion on the band’s debut album, Spice, but didn’t feel that the song had earned its place alongside hits including Wannabe , 2 Become 1 and Say You’ll Be There . There is also a belief the track title itself may have tarnished the band’s clean(ish) cut image with younger fans - the phrase being another way to utter the dirtiest of dirty words in the British language.

Many fans had hoped the track might have seen an official release with the reissue of Spice to celebrate their 25th anniversary of the landmark moment in British music history. Spice25 contained a number of unreleased recordings and demo versions that would be used later by the group, but no sign of C.U Next Tuesday.

Rather than hunt down the culprit who leaked the track, the band have taken the Disney approach of not causing a fuss regarding the track’s release, in the hopes of avoiding an unintended Streisand Effect regarding the work.

Although previously Melanie C , aka Sporty Spice, had her views of the song made public, with the singer apparently furious at the thought of having the song in the band’s greatest hits collection. "C.U. Next Tuesday was never used because it’s a pile of s***. It would be a big rip-off if Virgin put it on a greatest hits album now,” an insider reported to a national media outlet.

C.U Next Tuesday may not have seen the light of day, but pop stars of the time were generally having fun pushing the envelope a little bit further with what they could get away with. Many may recall the release of If U Seek Amy by Britney Spears : just say it outloud away from any sensitive ears if you haven’t worked it out yet.