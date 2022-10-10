Halloween is almost here and how better to celebrate the occasion than discovering the creepy underbelly of the UKs most-adored cities.

Tripadvisor has revealed its top 10 best rated Halloween events across the UK which are perfect for families, friends, or individuals looking for a fright.

Most places look harmless in the daytime, but when the night starts to draw in, a cobweb of mysteries and sordid secrets start to unfold.

From a London tour about British serial killers and the psychology behind them, to a ghostly walk below the streets of Edinburgh in underground caverns normally closed to the public, these are the creepy but very fun experiences to try this Halloween.

The best Halloween events in UK according to Tripadvisor reviews

1: The Cloak and Dagger Tour - London

Ages: 12+

Rating: 5/5

Price: £18 per adult

Discover a darker side of London on this immersive and interactive tour experience.

Walk the city’s streets at nights with your guide and hear little-told stories of London’s grisly past – stories you won’t read in any guide book.

Then settle down in Southwark’s George Inn and witness the recreation of a true story of murder and revenge, told in the very room in which it happened.

One reviewer said: “A fantastic insight into the DARK and uncomfortable life on the South Bank through the ages. This is not for the faint hearted as it gets more gruesome as the walk unfolds.”

Another wrote: “Tour guide was amazing! A walking encyclopaedia to the history of all things. Highly recommend to anyone wanting to know more about London than what you read in the history book!”

“Excellent 2.5 hour tour, full of amazing and horrific facts about the way of life in London,” said a third.

You can find out more and book on Tripadvisor.

2: The World Famous Underground Ghost Tour - Edinburgh

Ages: 5+

Rating: 5/5

Price: £16 per adult

At street level, Edinburgh is a peaceful and pretty city—but the subterranean tunnels below tell an entirely different story.

On this ghostly walking tour, explore historic sites including Greyfriars Kirkyard and St. Giles’ Cathedral with your enthusiastic guide, and hear chilling tales of murder and revenge.

Delve down into underground caverns normally closed to the public, and learn of Edinburgh’s grim and gruesome past.

One reviewer wrote on Tripadvisor: “A great tour around the spookier side of Edinburgh with the Red Witch. Would 10/10 recommend doing it in the evening as it’s getting darker ...adds to the experience”

Another review said: “The Red Witch was incredible! She was very knowledgeable but also added to the spooky nature of the tour”

“Creepily fun,” a third added.

You can find out more and book on Tripadvisor.

3: The Deathly Dark Ghost Tour of York: Visit York Award Winner 2022 - York

The Deathly Dark Ghost Tour of York - Visit York Award Winner

Ages: 1+

Rating: 5/5

Price: £9.50 per adult

The Deathly Dark Tour is a family friendly experience, perfect for those who have a bit of a wicked streak and are looking to explore the darker side of the city with a tour guide famous for his wonderfully dark sense of humour.

One reviewer said: “Highly entertaining ghost tour of York not to be missed.”

Another wrote: “Really fun way to spend an evening. Funny guide, spooky stories, a bit of history thrown in the mix, and plenty of laughs. Highly recommend!”

You can find out more and book on Tripadvisor.

4: Serial Killers: The Blood and Tears Walk - London

Ages: 12-75

Rating: 5/5

Price: £15 per adult

Discover the dark side of London’s East End on this after-hours walking tour, inspired by guide Declan McHugh’s best-selling book ‘Bloody London’.

You’ll learn about some of the most gruesome murders committed in London and elsewhere around Britain. With a 12+ certificate due some of the chilling tales Declan tells, this one isn’t for the faint hearted.

One reviewer wrote: “Highly recommended if you want an immersive and interactive experience in London’s bloodiest stories”

Another said: “Wonderful tour! Amazing insight and storytelling. It’s a must for any true crime fan. Thanks for the great experience!”

“Don’t be fooled, this is not for the faint hearted,” added a third.

You can find out more and book on Tripadvisor.

5: Creepy Cambridge - Cambridge’s Most Entertaining Ghost Walk - Cambridge

Ages: No age limit

Rating: 5/5

Price: £17.99 per adult

Cambridge is known for its University and ancient buildings, but a lot of visitors miss out on the haunted history and mysterious stories associated with its famous buildings.

With this tour, tick off top sights such as the Market Square, Magdalene Bridge, Clare College, and Trinity College—but instead of the usual historical information, hear stories about hauntings, occultists, witches, and phantom fellows.

Highlights include tales of Oliver Cromwell, the hangman’s house, and the Round Church.

One reviewer said: “We all had a great time. Stacey was great and very engaging. She had props and seemed to really enjoy it herself.”

Another wrote: “Simon was a brilliant tour guide. The stories were creepy and the history fascinating. A very enjoyable evening!”

“Very entertaining, gruesome, informative,” added a third.

You can find out more and book on Tripadvisor.

6: Edinburgh - Dark History - Edinburgh

Ages: No age limit

Rating: 5/5

Price: £14 per adult

Hear all about the darker history of Edinburgh: murderers, thieves, cannibals, hangings and decapitations, witches, the Plague and streams of human waste.

Learn about the most notorious citizens of Edinburgh and how ghost stories are born.

One reviewer wrote: “Edgar’s an awesome tour guide; he’s hilarious, knows his stuff inside and out, and is great at playing to his audience. The tour is also great and informative, with all the nitty gritty creepy crawly details you signed up for!

Another said: “Loved the dark history tour! Edgar was great and funny and we learnt a lot. Loved how factual it was.”

“I totally recommend this tour if you’re interested in the dark history of the city,” a third reviewer added.

You can find out more and book on Tripadvisor .

7: Gothic Glasgow Walking Tour - Glasgow

Ages: 14+

Rating: 5/5

Price: £12 per adult

Your sinister host Vincent (The Man in the Hat) will guide you through the ghostly, creepy, strange history of Glasgow City by night.

You will discover Dracula’s Scottish Connections and meet the Ghosts of Glasgow.

Enter the macabre world of Body Snatching and become acquainted with Glasgow’s most notorious murderers and much more!!

One reviewer said: “If like me, you’re into murder and mystery, this is for you! Vincent will capture you with his mystical storytelling”

Another wrote: “Vincent provided a wonderful evening full of fascinating city lore, spooky tales, and good fun. Excellent presenter and guide. Make sure you ask questions and get to know him!”

“Vincent was an excellent host from the moment we met him. The tour was brilliant, lots of interesting facts and fascinating stories. Highly recommended,” added a third.

You can find out more and book on Tripadvisor.

8: The 5 Women & Jack the Ripper - London

Ages: 8+

Rating: 4.5/5

Price: £16 per adult

One for a fun night at home with friends. Follow Jack the Ripper’s footsteps through London without ever leaving home during this virtual murder mystery tour.

After you’ve virtually joined your guide online, you’ll get assigned a suspect card, and you’ll journey back in time to 1888, when the serial killer was at large.

Your guide takes you to spots that were significant to that period of history, while you explore the dark past of Jack the Ripper and London.

One reviewer said: “Hannah was absolutely amazing! Her knowledge, enthusiasm and planning of the tour was so well done. Truly enjoyed every second of it.”

“Anna was brilliant and we really enjoyed our evening! Definitely worth the money and very interesting,” said another.

A third reviewer wrote: “Great fun, our Host Anna was excellent the others participants in the group were fun. I will definitely book another one for next weekend and get a group of friends to join in too.”

You can find out more and book on Tripadvisor.

9: Liverpool Ghost Walking Tour - Liverpool

Ages: 1+

Rating: 5/5

Price: £17.50

One for fans of the paranormal, on this tour you’ll follow your guide around Liverpool’s city centre, hearing spine chilling stories as you go.

Stops include Rodney Street, the graveyard at the Liverpool Cathedral, and St. Andrew’s Cemetery, where a pyramid is supposed to house a man who sold his soul to the devil.

One reviewer said: “Absolutely fantastic and completely unique experience!! ”

Another wrote: “This was hands down the best ghost tour I have ever been on.”

“A first class ghost tour,” said a third.

You can find out more and book on Tripadvisor.

10: Birmingham Ghost Hunt: Haunted City Exploration Games - Birmingham

Rating: 5/5

Price: £6.23

Enjoy a budget-friendly, one-of-a-kind way to explore Birmingham: this self-led smartphone game will bring the city’s spooky history to life.

After signing up, download the app and set off at a time that suits you best. You’ll solve clues, discover top landmarks and hear ghost stories and creepy lore along the way.

One reviewer wrote on Tripadvisor: “I’ve played this city game with my girlfriend and had a lot of fun solving the challenges. We were taken to some of the best places in the city. You should try it too!”

Another said: “We walked round areas of Birmingham that we didn’t know existed, found other interesting places that led us off track, but we also learnt about it’s history. It took us longer than 50 mins, but that was because we got distracted. It was fun.”

“Really enjoyed. Highly recommend to everyone! Great way to explore the city. Should everyone try. Thank you,” added a third review.