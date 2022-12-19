While temperatures soar by more than 10 degrees in just a few days, other parts of the UK have been issued a yellow weather warning by the Met Office. Although some areas are now seeing temperatures up to 14 degrees, two areas of the UK are still struggling with flood warnings in place.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning in the southwest of the country. From Plymouth to Portsmouth and around Cardiff and Swansea in Wales, there is a yellow rain warning in place from today (December 19) to Tuesday (December 20).

The Met Office website warns there will be heavy persistent rain at times, which is expected to cause some travel disruption. The heavy rain also means flooding could affect some homes and businesses, and could affect power supply and public transport times.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings as temperatures rise across the UK

Met Office Weather Forecast - yellow warning

The weather over the next few days is forecast to be milder than last week, with cold wind and rain.

Today:

Very mild for all, in complete contrast to recent days. Mostly cloudy with bands of rain and drizzle moving northeastwards, heavy at times in some southern and western parts. Windy, with gales on coasts and hills, especially in the southwest.

Tonight:

Rain, some heavy, in southern and eastern parts of England where it will be mild. Clearer and slightly chillier elsewhere but with scattered showers in the west, mainly northwest Scotland.

Tuesday: