1. Last Orders: Death of Nightlife?

Reporter Iain Lynn investigates the dwindling night time market and how economic, health and political factors have changed consumer habits and left businesses in bits. Discover how the cost of living crisis has turned former partygoers into homebodies as cutbacks become a necessity to make ends meet. Watch the full episode above or tune in on Freeview channel 276 at 10am on Saturday, March 23.

2. We crown UK's best tourist attraction

In this episode of the exclusive series ‘Bragging Rights’, our reporters from across the country battle it out to prove their city has the best place to visit. A few of their destinations include, the Angel of the North, the National Football Museum and St. Fagans National Museum of History. Watch the episode for more must-see UK attractions or tune in on Freeview channel 276 at 12pm on Sunday, March 24.

3. Behind-the-scenes: Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Out of season, the theme park looks almost tranquil on the surface, but a hive of activity lies beneath as staff prepare for its next big opening. Founded in 1896, the world famous theme park has been providing guests with thrills for 127 years, attracting over 5 million visitors each year. But as the park closes down for the colder months, a different type of action begins. Watch the full episode above or tune in on Freeview channel 276 at 7:15pm on Sunday, March 24.

4. Behind-the-scenes: Uncle Joe's Mint Balls

Since Ellen Santos made her first batch in 1898, the brand has become known for its strong mint flavour and distinctive red packaging. We tour an 126-year-old sweet factory in Wigan, to see how the famous Uncle Joe's Mint Balls are made. Watch the episode above to find out who Uncle Joe is, traditional mint making techniques and what King Charles thinks of the mint balls.