UK blackout plan & what to do if the lights go out unexpectedly this winter

With winter looming and a drastic increase in reliance on the national grid, power cuts are a real possibility. The colder months can be tough enough without the added stress of a blackout, so now is the time to get ready.

Here's how you can prep for potential power outages this winter and keep your home safe, warm, and well-equipped with advice from an industry expert.

Stock Up on Torches and Batteries

Winter nights are long and dark, so keep torches and extra batteries in an easy-to-find spot. Avoid candles—they’re a serious fire risk. Make sure everyone in your household knows where the torches are kept for quick access in an emergency.

Extra stress on the national grid this winter could lead to more blackouts than usual.

Energy expert James Elston from solar energy company Green Central comments, "LED torches are more energy-efficient and longer-lasting than traditional ones. Opt for rechargeable versions where possible, and combine them with a wind-up or solar-powered charger to make your kit even more sustainable."

Keep Your Phone and Power Bank Charged

Winter storms can knock out power when you least expect it. Ensure your phone is fully charged and that you have a power bank handy.

James Elston also advises, "For those heavily reliant on electronic devices, consider a small, portable solar charger or a hand-crank charger that will give you peace of mind in case your power bank runs out."

Protect Food in the Freezer

A power cut can leave your fridge and freezer without cooling. The Food Standards Agency advises that a fridge will keep food safe for up to four hours and a full freezer for 48 hours - so long as the doors stay shut.

Store Non-Perishable Food and Water

If your kitchen appliances stop working, you’ll need to have food and drinks that don’t require electricity to prepare. Stock up on canned goods, snacks, and bottled water to keep everyone fed if the power is out for an extended period.

Unplug Major Appliances

Winter blackouts can lead to power surges when electricity is restored, which could damage your electronics. Unplug appliances like cookers, TVs, and Laptops. This not only protects your gadgets but also prevents accidents if the power comes back without warning.

Elston adds, “Surge protectors can provide an extra layer of protection. Some smart surge protectors also allow you to control the power remotely via apps, adding both convenience and energy efficiency when power returns."

Prepare for Cold Weather

Have blankets, warm clothes, and thick socks easily accessible in case the heating goes off. Close doors to unused rooms and draw the curtains to trap heat in, keeping everyone warmer for longer. Make sure you’ve got a first aid kit ready too, in case of an emergency.

James Elston's advice is "Consider layering eco-friendly materials like wool or organic cotton for insulation. Also, thermal curtains or even draft excluders can make a huge difference in retaining heat during a power outage."

Conclusion:

Winter power cuts can be unpredictable, but with these preparations, you’ll be ready to keep warm, stay safe, and ride out the blackout smoothly. Following green practices where possible not only helps during emergencies but also supports long-term sustainability.