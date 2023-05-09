Tributes have been paid to two teenagers who were stabbed to death within a seven hour period in London last Friday. The police have officially identified the victims as Renell Charles, 16 and Wazabakana Elanda Jordan Kukabu, 18. The incidents are not connected.

Police said the 18-year-old suffered a fatal wound to the chest during a fight involving machetes near Dagenham Heathway tube station in east London just before midnight on Friday. The victim - from nearby Romford and known to friends and family as ‘Jordan’ - was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old man was also taken to hospital with a stab injury. His condition has been assessed as non life-threatening. Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action.

Police say he was also arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and has been released on bail regarding that offence. Detective Chief Inspector James Shirley, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: "My thoughts remain with the young man’s family and friends.

"Dedicated detectives have been working around the clock since this tragic incident as we strive to identify and apprehend those responsible for killing Jordan. Our investigation is making significant progress.”

Superintendent Martin Rolston, of the Met’s East Area Command Unit, said: “I am well aware of just how much this shocking incident has affected people in Dagenham and the surrounding area.

“I share their concerns and can assure local people that the Met’s investigation is painstaking and completely focused on getting justice for the family and friends of Jordan."

His death came just less than 12 hours after 16-year-old student Renell Charles was stabbed outside the school where he was a pupil. Renell was attacked outside Kelmscott School in Walthamstow, just after 4pm.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after Jordan Kukabu, 18, was found with stab wounds in Dagenham.

He was pronounced dead at the scene near the school gates. His family are being supported by specially trained police officers. A post-mortem confirmed the cause of death to be a stab wound to the chest.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of Renell’s murder after attending an east London police station in the early hours of Sunday. The teen has been charged with murder and will appear in custody at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (May 9).

Tributes have since poured in for both teenagers. One said in his tribute for Renell: “So sad. Waste of two lives, two families ripped apart. What has happened to our world. R.I.P. young man. The other enjoys your wasted life in jail.” Another wrote for Jordan, saying: “I still can’t believe it. RIP Jordan.”

Renell Charles, 16 was stabbed to death on Friday afternoon.