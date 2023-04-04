A 28-year-old woman from Falkirk, Scotland has died while undergoing gastric band surgery in Turkey. According to the BBC , Shannon Bowe died during the procedure, where a band is used to reduce the size of the stomach on Saturday (April 1).

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said they were supporting the family of a British national who died in Turkey. The spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes have since been paid to the woman, who lived in Denny. Leading the tributes on Facebook, her boyfriend, Ross Stirling wrote : “Sleep tight my angel, love you forever and always.”

Another friend wrote: “So sorry, Ross. Can’t imagine how you’re feeling trying to cope with this. She will be sorely missed by everyone, one of a kind! Will never ever be forgotten.” One commented: “Sorry for your loss. Shannon was such a beautiful person.”

Most Popular

The tragic death of Ms Bowe is the most recent involving weight loss surgery in Turkey, which is highly popular among the Brits . According to the Independent report in March , an investigation found seven British patients have died since 2019 after receiving weight loss surgery in Turkey.

Weight loss treatments are available on the NHS . However, long wait times and the high cost of private healthcare have led some patients to seek treatment abroad. These procedures typically cost between £9,500 and £15,000 in the UK when received from private practitioners. Prices in Turkey are significantly lower, sometimes costing as little as £2,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most common types of weight loss surgery include a gastric band, gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy, working to increase weight loss as the stomach becomes fuller quicker. This is achieved either through the placement of a band, the joining of the top part of the stomach to the small intestine, or through the removal of part of the stomach.