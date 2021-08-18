Tributes paid to 8 Out of 10 Cats comedian Sean Lock who has died aged 58

Sean Lock has died aged 58. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

Comedian Sean Lock, best known for his appearances on 8 Out of 10 Cats has died aged 58 after being ill with cancer.

A statement released on Wednesday morning, read: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock.

"He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family. Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.

"Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children.

"Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time."

The comedian’s death has shocked many, with tributes pouring in online.

Lee Mack, a close friend of Lock, said:

"I’ve known this day was coming for some time, but it’s no less heart-breaking. A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much."

Alan Davies tweeted:

"Sad news about Sean Lock. Funny on stage, hilarious off. We met in 1988 right at the start of our stand up careers. I hadn’t seen him in recent years as he quietly wrestled with illness but I feel very sad today for Anoushka and their children. RIP Locky."

Richard Osmon posted: "Over 15 years producing '8 Out Of 10 Cats' Sean Lock made me laugh so much and so often. A unique and brilliant comic voice. Love to his family and his many friends #RIPSean"