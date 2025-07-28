TransPennine Express upgrades at Dewsbury railway station: Accessibility improvements now complete and include new handrails and anti-slip treads

By Catherine Gannon
Published 28th Jul 2025, 14:00 BST
Accessibility upgrades at Dewsbury railway station have now been completed.

TransPennine Express (TPE) said the completed accessibility upgrades aim to make “rail travel more inclusive for all passengers.”

The improvements include new handrails along the length of the Milton Walk ramp and on the staircase, leading from the ticket hall, which TPE said will improve support and safety for people.

The top and bottom sections of the ramp have also been resurfaced, and colour-contrasting has been added to the ticket hall staircase along with new anti-slip treads “to aid visibility and reduce the risk of slips.”

New handrails have been installed as part of several accessibility upgrades at Dewsbury railway station. Picture: TPEplaceholder image
New handrails have been installed as part of several accessibility upgrades at Dewsbury railway station. Picture: TPE

The cycle stair ramps on the staircases to Platforms 1 and 2 have also been replaced.

Chris Jeffery, Accessibility Lead for TransPennine Express, said: “We’re really pleased to have completed these upgrades, which make a real difference to our customers’ experience.

“Everyone should be able to travel with ease and confidence, and these improvements are part of our wider commitment to create a more accessible and inclusive railway.”

