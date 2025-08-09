Waiting restrictions on a road in Heckmondwike have been proposed to address an “unforeseen safety problem.”

The restrictions, which relate to White Lee Road, are to: prohibit the waiting at any time on a lengths of White Lee Road; and to modify the existing restrictions against waiting at any time on a length of the road.

The proposed order comes after a recently completed traffic calming scheme on the road led to an inadequate width for two-way traffic to safely pass.

The traffic calming scheme aimed to reduce vehicle speeds along the road, and so in some locations, carriageways were narrowed down.

A traffic regulation amendment order has been proposed for White Lee Road in Heckmondwike. Picture: Google

This meant that, in some places, on-street parking was no longer possible, and so new waiting restrictions were introduced and a parking layby was proposed to the north of the Leefield Road junction, to help manage displaced on-street parking.

The detection of fibre-optic cables at the start of construction, however, scuppered plans to create the layby, which Kirklees Council said has led to “uncontrolled on-street parking along this section where there is inadequate width for two-way traffic to safely pass, which is a potentially dangerous situation.”

The council said the cables were not shown in their correct locations when enquiries were originally made.

The council said the latest waiting restrictions are being proposed to “address this unforeseen safety problem.”

“It is anticipated these proposals will improve road safety for all road users,” it added.

The order was proposed by the council on August 7. Objections to the proposals can be submitted to the council before September 4.

Further details about the order can be found here: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/transport-roads-and-parking/traffic-regulation-orders.aspx