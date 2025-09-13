Kirklees Council has suggested introducing a one-way traffic flow on roads in Batley and Dewsbury to reduce high traffic volumes.

Traffic and travel: One-way traffic flow proposed for Batley and Dewsbury roads
The proposal is to introduce a one-way traffic flow on Rink Street in Batley, from its junction with Bradford Road to its junction with Cross Rink Street, and Victoria Road in Dewsbury, from its junction with Bradford Road to its junction with Spring Street.
The council also proposes prohibiting entry, at all times, to both Commercial Road in Dewsbury and Mount Street in Batley – from Bradford Road in a westerly direction.
The proposals are part of an initiative brought by the council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority to reduce high traffic volumes along the A652.
The council said the high traffic volumes contribute to congestion, reduced air quality, and safety concerns for pedestrians and cyclists.
It said the proposals are designed to support the safe use of the proposed cycleway on Bradford Road, and are to increase road safety for pedestrians and cyclists.