Don’t miss the UK’s most peculiar phrases, the best places to visit and public opinions on news making the headlines on Shots! TV.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shots! TV is National World’s special video website showcasing true crime, football, and quirky content. Our expert journalists work closely with local communities to share gripping stories from around the UK.

1. Accent Adventures

Our journalists travel across the country to quiz locals on their most peculiar phrases and unravel the mysteries behind their beloved place names. Discover just how much language can shape a community as we hear locals unpick famous phrases like ‘scran’, ‘our kid’ and ‘stottie’. Watch the full episode to find out more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. An Insiders Guide to..

In this brand new episode, we explore some of the best places to visit around the country. Discover iconic landmarks like Bristol Cathedral, Stratford House and The Tyne Bridge in Newcastle. We also visit one of Merseyside's best-kept secrets, Red Brick Market and learn how the establishment provides a platform for small, local businesses.

3. The Verdict: Should parents face fines for taking kids out of school?

In the Shots! TV exclusive series The Verdict, our reporters hit the streets to talk to the public about the news making the headlines this week. Tune into the full episode to hear public opinions on the latest trending topics.

New research shows that 61% of job seekers considered an apprenticeship to upskill or re-skill for their intended career path. We hear thoughts on how apprenticeships compare to academic study. We also ask whether parents should face fines for taking kids out of school.

Shots! TV

Go to Shots! TV or tune into Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 for more true crime, football, and quirky UK content . Keep up with our latest videos by signing up to Shots TV! Newsletter here.