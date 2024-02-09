A study, of 2,000 adults, found 89 per cent of 18-24-year-olds have shared tips with people who are older – including using modern slang, how to play a video game, and how to track energy use on a smart meter display.

Other handy hints given when needed are how to use an air fryer, the best ways to stay energy efficient, and how to use mobile banking. And 86 per cent believe learning from younger friends, or family members, can be helpful for those who don’t have confidence when using modern technology.

But the transfer of knowledge works both ways, with 42 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds claiming they also learn tips and tricks from older people.

The over-65s have shared advice including how to be respectful, bleed a radiator, and use correct grammar.

Identifying plants and flowers, how to make a family recipe, and money-saving tips, are also among the advice shared by the older generation. And 84 per cent believe there is a lot to learn from family members of all ages.

The research was commissioned by Smart Energy GB, which has teamed up with singer Melanie Blatt and her mum, Helene, who recently appeared on the hit TV show Race Across the World, helping each other to navigate their way across land and sea.

The pair are now helping people to see how the transfer of knowledge between generations can be useful to both parties.

Melanie said: “It's one of the most important things to progress and grow as a person, learning from the older generation. You’re supposed to learn from the past and their wisdom. Especially with mothers and daughters, there's always going to be that thing of like, you know best. “But then when you do become a mother and suddenly everything your mother ever told you that probably ticked you off when you were young starts to make sense. If I have a tech issue I’ll ask literally anyone who’s around me – my mum, my daughter.

“She’s my number one for tech support, because anyone knows more than me – but even I think a smart meter’s display is simple and easy to use.”

The research went on to find 42 per cent struggle to keep up with new technology as they get older. One in 10 of the older generation do not feel confident about using new tech – with smart watches and video games the things they are most unsure about.

But 42 per cent say they’re more likely to keep up with modern technology if it means they can participate in conversations with younger friends or relatives. And 94 per cent of the over 65s agree that you are never too old to learn something new, with 55 per cent feeling confident using smartphones and three in 10 (29 per cent) having mastered using a smart meter and in-home display in the last five years.

On the flip side, 53 per cent believe spending time with older relatives or friends makes them feel wiser, according to the stats, by OnePoll. Victoria Bacon, director at Smart Energy GB, said: “Being able to give and take advice from friends and family is a really important way to learn – especially when it helps to make life easier day-to-day. Requesting and using a smart meter is a great example of this and really simple, even if you’re not confident using more modern technology.

“Smart meters are installed at no extra cost by your energy supplier and only measure how much energy you’ve used. They work just like a traditional meter, but take away the hassle of taking and sending meter readings yourself.”

Top 20 things over 65's have been taught by younger friends or relatives:

1. How to use WhatsApp

2. How to scan a QR code

3. How to set up a zoom call

4. Which apps are good to download

5. How to use a tablet

6. What tech-related words or acronyms mean

7. How to play a video game

8. How to use certain emojis properly

9. What latest gadgets/devices to get

10. What computer games are popular

11. How to use modern slang

12. How to use mobile banking

13. How to use an air fryer

14. The best way to stream movies

15. What the latest fashion trends are

16. Which celebrities are popular

17. How to keep up with the latest TV shows

18. Where to go on holiday

19. What trainers are popular and which are out of style

20. How to track energy use on a smart meter display

Top 20 things over 65's have taught younger friends or relatives:

1. Manners at the dinner table

2. To be respectful

3. How to use correct grammar

4. Who famous people from the past are

5. How to save money

6. Good work ethic

7. What older slang words or sayings mean

8. Identifying plants and flowers

9. How to bleed a radiator

10. How to make a family recipe

11. The importance of keeping things in perspective

12. How to cook a cracking roast dinner

13. How to grow fruit/vegetables at home

14. How to budget at home

15. How to check the oil in their car

16. How to read a map

17. How to recycle

18. How taxes work

19. How to act in a job interview