Top 10 most Instagram-worthy famous homes in the world including Downton Abbey, Sherlock Holmes & Harry Potter
From Elvis Presley’s Graceland to Harry Potter’s gaff on Privet Drive, here’s a list of the most popular homes people have captured on Instagram.
Downton Abbey’s Highclere Castle in Hampshire is the most Instagrammable home in the world, with hundreds and thousands of people flocking to get a photo of the historic mansion. The ranking comes as Comparethemarket collected and analysed hashtag data from Instagram for famous residences across the globe, ranking each home on the number of posts relating to the property.
The list includes a whole host of homes belonging to notable people from TV shows and films. The research shows that four of the most famous homes in the world are located in England with Highclere Castle - known for housing the redients of the historical BBC drama Downton Abbey - taking the top spot.
Other instagram-worthy buildings in England included Harry Potter’s childhood abode on Privet Drive and Sherlock Holmes’ base for solving mysteries at 221B Baker Street. The fourth English location to make the list is Wollaton Hall, better known as Wayne Manor in blockbuster The Dark Knight Rises.
Recognisable abodes from across the globe include Elvis Presley’s home, Graceland, and US President’s residence, The White House. Read on to see the top ten list of the world’s most instagram-worthy famous homes.
Top 10 most popular and famous homes in the world
- Known as: Downton Abbey
- Location: Newbury, England
- Total: 585,667
- Known as: Elvis Presley’s house
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Total: 518,330
- Known as: George Washington’s house
- Location: Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Total: 283,993
- Known as: US President’s residence
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Total: 248,065
- Known as: George Vanderbilt II’s house
- Location: Ashville, North Carolina
- Total: 211,050
- Known as: Sherlock Holmes’ house
- Location: London, England
- Total: 195,847
- Known as: William Randolph Hearst home
- Location: San Simeon, California
- Total: 152,825
- Known as: Prince’s house
- Location: Chanhassen, Minnesota
- Total: 143,130
- Known as: Wayne Manor - The Dark Knight Rises
- Location: Nottingham, England
- Total: 71,856
- Known as: Privet Drive - Harry Potter
- Location: Berkshire, England
- Total: 50,013