Tinder, one of the world’s most popular dating apps, is strengthening its verification process to keep users safe. The new photo verification feature will ask members to take a video of themselves to prove who they are.

Additionally, photo verified users can ask their match to do the same before chatting, giving them more control over how they interact with others. Within their message settings, photo verified members can also opt to only receive messages from members who are verified.

Rory Kozoll, senior vice president of product integrity at Tinder, said: “Tinder daters consistently tell us that photo verification is one of their most valued safety features. The tool provides one more way to help members better assess the authenticity of their match. For our 18-25 year old members, being photo verified gives them a 10% higher chance to match.

He added: “We will continue prioritising these methods to help make Tinder a safer place to meet someone new.”

Users on the dating platform are said to value authenticity and genuine connection when looking for a new partner. According to research carried out by Tinder, nearly 40% of all members have received their photo verified blue checkmark since it was introduced.

In early tests, more men have been likely to complete photo verification through the introduction of video selfie. Tinder will now prompt all new members to verify themselves when they create a profile.

New Tinder safety measures - full list

Video verification

The new video selfie feature takes photo verification to the next level. Until now, members would take still photos while holding a series of static poses, and these photos were compared against others on the member’s profile.

Now, if members want to get photo verified they will have to complete a series of video prompts.

Choose Photo Verified Members Only

Tinder gives members tools that put them in control of their online dating journey. This includes letting them select the types of people with whom they interact.

Members who select “photo verified chat” in message settings will only receive messages from other Photo Verified members, and they can also ask their match to verify their photos before a message is sent. Tinder Gold members will also be able to filter their “likes” for photo verified members only.

New re-verifying process

Whether a user is returning to Tinder after a break from dating, or if they just don’t upload new photos often, there are several reasons why someone’s verified photo might not be current. In the coming months, Tinder will ask all members to update to the latest version of photo verification that includes video selfie.