Three men arrested following fail to stop collision in Liversedge which left 16-year-old boy with serious injuries
The incident happened on Peep Green Road in Hartshead between 9.05pm and 9.13pm on Friday, May 2.
The three men, aged 30, have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The 16-year-old boy was riding an electrically assisted bicycle when he was involved in a collision with at least one vehicle that left the scene.
Officers are continuing to investigate and particularly want to hear from anyone who saw a white Volkswagen Touareg with a panoramic black sunroof and rear tinted windows around the time of the collision.
Police said it is likely to have a damaged wing mirror.
Police have also asked for anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage from the area to contact them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 or go online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting reference: 13250247006.
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.