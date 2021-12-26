These are the top fashion trends predicted for 2022

Mini-skirts, low-rise jeans and ‘double denim’ are among the fashion trends predicted to take 2022 by storm.

The ‘noughties’ look caught fire in 2021, according to the annual ASOS Trends Report, and will continue to set the style over the next 12 months.

Demand for 90s-inspired clothing – baggy jeans, cargo pants and bright, bold colours – which surged in 2021, will also continue.

The report also showed that party heels are selling at the rate of a pair every 13 seconds and highlighted a huge popularity of flares, with over 446,000 pairs sold, while sage green was the colour of choice for bridesmaids’ dresses.

A ‘back to the office’ boom was also noticed as the second half of the year saw a 30 per cent uptick in sales of black trousers.

And the shoulder-baring halter neck is set to become a fashion staple in 2022, following a 37,437 per cent rise in searches for the item on ASOS Marketplace.

In a separate survey of 2,000 adults by ASOS, 40 per cent of 18- to 35-year-olds said they spent more on clothes in 2021 than they did in 2020.

While 40 per cent also said they had made a fashion or beauty purchase to celebrate the easing of lockdown back in July.

Shoppers are ready to hit the Boxing Day sales

And it looks like shoppers can’t wait to get their new looks together – with 67 per cent of 18- to 35-year-olds planning to hit the Boxing Day sales, spending an average of £119 each.

Gen Zs and Millennials are the biggest bargain hunters, with three in five (67 per cent) saying they’re spending in the sales this year and jeans (45 per cent), coats (36 per cent) and trainers (36 per cent) ranking at the top of their wish list.

A quarter (24 per cent) of 18-35 year-olds say they will be wearing oversized and baggy-style fits in 2022 and a fifth (20 per cent) will be going for big and bold colours.

This is a continuation from 2021 where oversized styles accounted for 60 per cent of male jersey tops sales and there was a 135 per cent increase in the number of women’s flares sold.

Over 446,000 pairs of flares were sold on ASOS in 2021.

2021 saw a boom in the bridal and wedding sector

The bridal and wedding sector was huge in 2021 – after a succession of lockdown and cancelled nuptials – with customers buying more than 1.5million bride and bridesmaid dresses, with the long-sleeved maxi Iris wedding dress being the runaway number one choice for brides.

Grooms and male guests were well suited and booted, with sales of more than 100,000 complete suits and demand for formal shoes up by 80 per cent.

The Love Island effect also worked its magic – after winner Millie Court was seen out in a tie-dye co-ord, it sold out within a week.

But she was given a run for her money by Sex Education's Jackson Marchetti, who triggered 34,000 sales of varsity jackets during the autumn/winter season.

Love Island effect - former ASOSer Millie Court's Style Edit launched in Dec 2021.

ASOS commercial design and visual director Vanessa Spence said: “90s trends are still massively popular among fashionistas, especially 20-somethings, who didn’t get to experience flares and crop tops the last time around.

“We’re also going to see 00s trends have a revival next year, so expect low rise jeans, double denim and mini-skirts to feature in lots of edits.

"If you need inspiration after living lockdown in muted colours, pop bright colours were seen across all the catwalks in the recent shows so are going to be huge in 2022.”