From picturesque villages with local businesses to shop at, to those putting on an incredibly festive market, towns across the country are getting into the Christmas spirit and welcoming visitors to come along and see what they have to offer.
Check out The Times' prettiest towns in the UK for Christmas shopping, and maybe get a trip booked in before the big day!
1. Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire
Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire is so pretty that it has been used as a filming location for the likes of BBC’s Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack. The town is also home to many unique local shops, including Broug’s, Wood & Wire, Spirals and the Yorkshire Soap Company - meaning there are plenty of places to pick up an unforgettable gift for a loved one.
2. St Andrews, Fife
Scottish town St Andrews in Fife, really gets into the Christmas spirit during the festive season. The dedicated shopping streets in St Andrews are also home vintage shops, bookshops, whiskey purveyors, cashmere boutiques and much more.
3. Frome, Somerset
Frome in Somerset is most known for its local gallery where it sells pieces for five-figure sums, as well as being a British celebrity hotspot. Shopping opportunities at Frome include vintage record shops, a ceramic-owned homeware seller, as well as hand-made jewellery stalls within the Frome Independent Market. Frome also put on flea and antique markets each week.
4. Cardigan, Ceredigion
Cardigan in Ceredigion, Wales decorates its beautiful town in an upmarket Christmas fashion. The colourful town is home to many unique shops, including those dedicated to surf gear, and one-of-a-kind artwork.