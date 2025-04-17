The garlic gap: Yorkshire the least keen when it comes to garlic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire is a county famous for its food – from Yorkshire pudding to Wensleydale cheese – but one thing it seems the average Yorkshire resident isn’t keen on is garlic.

Ahead of National Garlic Day, a nationwide study has revealed that people from Yorkshire and the Humber are the least likely to cook with garlic on a daily basis – with less than 5% doing so, compared to a national average of 7.5%. The frequency of weekly garlic use was also less than the national average – with 34% cooking with garlic a few times a week compared to 41% across the UK.

Despite garlic’s rising popularity across the UK, the survey suggests more traditional or milder cooking preferences may still dominate in some parts of the country – with Yorkshire a particular holdout.

The study, carried out by OnePoll on behalf of Zyliss, found that just 5.4% of people in Yorkshire use garlic daily – well below the national average of 7%. A further 35% use it a few times a week, but nearly one in four (23%) admit to cooking with it less than once a month, if at all.

A garlic press in action

This places Yorkshire near the bottom of the UK’s garlic-loving regions, with London topping the charts where 17% of residents use garlic every day and over two-thirds use it multiple times per week.

The findings come as part of a wider study exploring Britain’s garlic habits. Nationally, those aged 18 to 34 were the most likely to use garlic frequently, with over half cooking with it a few times a week. In contrast, fewer than a third of over-65s do the same.

The data also shows many Brits aren’t afraid to turn up the flavour – with more than half often adding extra garlic when cooking, and a bold 3.5% even admitting to using a whole bulb in a single dish.

Despite its popularity, garlic still splits opinion socially. Around 31% of people say they avoid it before important plans, while nearly one in five believe the taste is worth it regardless.

A bowl of soup with garlic as a key ingredient

Heidi Thomas, Head of Marketing at DK Household Brands, which includes Zyliss, said: “This research shows a fascinating picture of Britain’s relationship with garlic – and it’s clear there are big differences by region. While some parts of the UK can’t get enough, others still seem a little more reserved. At Zyliss, we believe in making home cooking enjoyable and fuss-free, and that includes helping people use great ingredients like garlic with confidence.”

The survey of 2,000 UK adults was conducted in April 2025 to mark the legacy of Karl Zysett, the original inventor of the garlic press and founder of Zyliss in 1948. The brand’s iconic Susi garlic press remains a kitchen staple nearly 80 years later.