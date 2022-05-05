The full list of 80 best firms to work for in the UK - from small to extra large

Since 1992, Great Place to Work has surveyed more than 100 million employees globally.
It has now unveiled its annual list of the top businesses to work for in the UK for 2022.
The results are compiled from hundreds of employee surveys, and the list is split up into small, medium, large and super large firms.
A grand total of 290 firms of varying sizes are included in this year’s results.
Has the pandemic had an influence on the results?
Benedict Gautrey, managing director of Great Place to Work UK, said the pandemic has also further emphasised contrasts in workplace cultures.
He said: “From women often bearing the brunt of childcare responsibilities when schools were closed, to young people working from home without suitable equipment or space, some groups of people in society have been disproportionately affected,” he said.
“The same applies to different sectors. Many of those industries able to shift easily to homeworking arrangements have thrived, while those forced to restrict operations have struggled and had to adapt.
“The differences that bold leadership and a culture driven by shared values and a sense of purpose can make to organisations are clear.”
Here are the top 20 places to work, based on small, medium, large and extra-large firms:
Top 20 best small companies to work for (20-50 employees)
- Ryan, London - Financial Services & Insurance
- Happy, London - Education & Training
- Uptake Strategies, Ascot - Management Consulting
- PEN Partnership, London - Management Consulting
- NOVOS, London - Online Internet Services
- Xledger, Bristol - IT
- Something Big Limited, Woking - Advertising & Marketing
- Signify Technology Group, London - IT
- Centor Insurance and Risk Management, London - General Insurance
- Covernet, Coleraine - IT Software
- Evolved Search, Newcastle - IT
- ORH2, Reading - Management Consulting
- Achievers, Manchester - IT Software
- Absolute Digital Media, Chelmsford - Advertising
- Propellernet, Brighton - Advertising & Marketing
- Social, Manchester - Professional Services
- Anthemis Group, London - Financial Investments
- eduMe, London - IT Software
- Zoocha, Hertford - IT Consulting
- Algolia, London - IT Software
Top 20 best medium companies to work for (51-250)
- Tanium, Reading - IT Software
- Cvent Europe, London - IT Software
- Goodman Masson, London - Recruitment
- Credera UK, London - IT Consulting
- Intuit QuickBooks, London - IT Software
- Tomorrow, London - Online Internet Services
- World Wide Technology, London - IT Hardware
- Amido, London - IT Consulting
- Brown-Forman UK, London - FMCG/Alcoholic Beverages
- Matillion, Manchester - IT Software
- Coeo, Wokingham - IT Consulting
- Slalom, London - Management Consulting
- Tessian, London - IT
- Immersive Labs, Bristol - IT Software
- Cadence Design Systems, Bracknell - IT Software
- Sellick Partnership, Manchester - Recruitment
- Airwalk Reply, London - IT Consulting
- Automation Logic, London - IT Consulting
- Mason Advisory, Salford - IT Consulting
- PlotBox, Ballymena - IT Software
Top 20 best large companies to work for (251-1,000)
- NVIDIA, Belfast, Bristol, Cambridge, Reading - IT
- The Sovini Group, Merseyside - Property Management
- CGI UK, London - IT Consulting
- Baringa, London - Management Consulting
- Adobe, London - IT
- Version 1, London - IT Consulting
- Red Hat UK, London - IT
- Dojo, London - Financial Services & Insurance
- ServiceNow UK, Staines - IT Software
- Goodlord, London - IT Software
- Insight Direct (UK), Sheffield - IT
- Hilti GB, Manchester - Construction
- Natilik, London - IT Consulting
- Stryker UK, Newbury - Medical Sales/Distribution
- Agilent Technologies, Oxford, Manchester - Healthcare
- CrowdStrike, Reading - IT
- Oxford PharmaGenesis, Oxford - Advertising & Marketing
- Citrix Systems, London - IT Software
- Lindt & Sprüngli UK, Feltham - Food/Grocery Retail
- Realise, Sheffield - Education & Training
Top 20 best super large companies to work for (1,001+)
- Salesforce, London - IT Software
- Cisco UK, Feltham - IT
- Hilton, Watford - Hotel/Resort
- Admiral Group, Cardiff - Auto Insurance
- Home Group, Newcastle - Non-profit/Charity
- SAP (UK), Feltham - IT Software
- DHL Express UK, Slough - Package Transport
- Softcat, Marlow - IT Consulting
- Principality Building Society, Cardiff - Financial Services & Insurance
- Accenture, London - Professional Services
- Marshall Motor Holdings, Cambridge - Speciality Retail
- IRIS Software Group, Slough - IT Software
- Gowling WLG (UK), London - Legal
- Deloitte, London - Management Consulting
- BUUK Infrastructure, Bury St. Edmunds - Engineering
- Irwin Mitchell, London - Legal
- Coventry Building Society, Coventry - Banking/Credit Services
- Experian, London - Financial Services & Insurance
- Shared Services Connected, Hemel Hempstead - IT
- Sopra Steria, Hemel Hempstead - IT Consulting