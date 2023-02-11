News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

The Brits 2023: BRIT Awards winners including Album of the Year and Best New Artist

It was an exceptional and chaotic night at the Brits with Harry Styles and Wet Leg triumphant

By Will Millar
14 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Brit Awards’ first ever Saturday showing saw a host of exceptional talent walking away with the prestigious award. Harry Styles & Wet Leg led the pack this year with Styles sweeping the three outstanding honours.

Musicians across the world are desperate to get their hands on a Brit Award trophy, designed by London-based, Nigeria-born artist Slawn. Going into Saturday’s ceremony, Harry Styles and Wet Leg scored four nominations each and were heavily expected to clean up in the leading categories.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The popular British award show was broadcast live on ITV from O2 Arena in London. Mo Gilligan returned to host the show yet again, bringing his charm and quick wit to proceedings.

As usual, the night saw its fair share of controversy with a few speeches bleeped out and a moment to forget for host Mo, who got Lewis Capaldi’s name wrong... Sam Capaldi!? Elsewhere, Wet Leg and Sam Smith & Kim Petras are in the running for performance of the night.

Most Popular

    Here’s your full list of winners and nominees from the Brit Awards 2023 ceremony.

    The Brit Awards 2023: Full list of winners and nominees 

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Album of the Year

    Harry Styles won in every category he was nominated
    • The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language
    • Fred Again... - Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 - September 9 2022)
    • Harry Styles - Harry’s House*
    • Stormzy - This Is What I Mean
    • Wet Leg - Wet Leg

    Artist of the Year

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    • Central Cee
    • Fred Again
    • George Ezra
    • Harry Styles*
    • Stormzy

    British Group of the Year

    Wet Leg picked up two awards and delivered a great performance
    • The 1975
    • Arctic Monkeys
    • Bad Boy Chiller Crew
    • Nova Twins
    • Wet Leg*
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Song of the Year

    • Aitch and Ashanti - Baby
    • Cat Burns - Go
    • Dave - Starlight
    • Ed Sheeran and Elton John - Merry Christmas
    • Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)
    • George Ezra - Green Green Grass
    • Harry Styles - As It Was*
    • Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me
    • LF System - Afraid to Feel
    • Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

    Best International Artist

    Sam Smith and Kim Petras perform on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    • Beyoncé*
    • Burna Boy
    • Kendrick Lamar
    • Lizzo
    • Taylor Swift

    Best International Group

    • Blackpink
    • Drake & 21 Savage
    • First Aid Kit
    • Fontaines DC*
    • Gabriels

    International Song of the Year

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    • Beyoncé - Break My Soul*
    • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
    • Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru
    • Encanto cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno
    • Gayle - ABCDEFU
    • Jack Harlow - First Class
    • Lizzo - About Damn Time
    • Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - Where Are You Now?
    • OneRepublic - I Ain’t Worried
    • Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

    Best New Artist

    The 1975 picked up a Brit Award for Group of the Year
    • Kojey Radical
    • Rina Sawayama
    • Sam Ryder
    • Mimi Webb
    • Wet Leg*
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Rising Star

    • Flo*
    • Cat Burns
    • Nia Archives

    Best Alternative/Rock Act

    • The 1975*
    • Arctic Monkeys
    • Nova Twins
    • Tom Grennan
    • Wet Leg
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Best Dance Act

    • Becky Hill*
    • Bonobo
    • Calvin Harris
    • Eliza Rose
    • Fred Again...

    Best Hip-Hop /Rap/Grime Act

    Mo Gilligan and Harry Styles do a shot on stage during The BRIT Awards
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    • Aitch*
    • Central Cee
    • Dave
    • Loyle Carner
    • Stormzy

    Best Pop/R&B Act

    • Cat Burns
    • Charli XCX
    • Dua Lipa
    Harry StylesMusiciansTalentLondonITVNominations