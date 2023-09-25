Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Summer is now over, with the season officially ending on Saturday (September 23). As it comes to an end, the weather has taken a turn for the worse with the days continuing to get shorter and temperatures dropping.

That now means more people will be staying in, in front of the box, and the timing couldn’t be better with a whole host of new TV shows set to air this week, with many more top shows continuing with their respective seasons.

One show set to kick off its brand new season is The Great British Bake Off. The show is back once with Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood looking to find Britain’s best amateur baker, pushing their skills to the limit.

Another much loved show, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is also set for another season, as he goes in search of the most charismatic, talented and glamorous drag queens from across the land.

The show sees 10 spotlight-loving queens compete in a series of weekly challenges designed to test their skill as entertainers, to see who will be crowned the UK’s Drag Race Superstar.

Best TV shows to watch this week:

