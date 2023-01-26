The most successful businesses to receive Lord Alan Sugar’s investment in The Apprentice have been revealed. The study ranks the most profitable winners to come from the BBC series.

Research was conducted by UK financial services provider CMC Markets, which used the latest financial reports of net assets in each winner of The Apprentice.

Commenting on the research, a spokesperson for CMC Markets said: “As a new series of The Apprentice gets underway, it is interesting to look back at past winners and their businesses to see how Lord Sugar’s investment made a difference. Not only can the investment from Lord Sugar be transformative for many contestants’ business but the brand recognition from being featured on the show can also greatly increase the winner’s chances of successfully running their business, even many years after appearing on the series.”

The study reveals the most successful business to come from The Apprentice is Hyper Recruitment Solutions, which is the child of series eight winner in 2012 Ricky Martin. After receiving a £250,000 cheque from Lord Sugar, the company now has net assets of £2.26 million.

Coming in at number two was the business finishing as runner-up in series seven. Tom Pellereau’s beauty business Stylideas currently boasts net assets of £1.37 million. It was the first series where the £250,000 was offered as a cash prize, as beforehand candidates would receive a job from Lord Sugar.

The last lucrative business to make it on the podium and into the top three is series nine champion Dr Leah Totton. Her cosmetic procedure clinics exhibit net assets of a whopping £664,490.

The most successful businesses from The Apprentice - full list