News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
13 minutes ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
2 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
3 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
3 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
3 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

Tesco unveils largest chocolate egg range ever ahead of Easter - including brands such as Lindt & Maltesers

Tesco are the biggest supermarket in the UK boasting over 2,800 stores - and have announced its largest ever chocolate egg range for Easter

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 16th Mar 2023, 10:30 GMT- 2 min read

As we edge closer to Easter, British supermarket Tesco has unveiled its largest chocolate egg range ever, including 48 exclusive Easter Eggs that shoppers will only find in-store and online at Tesco.com.

From crunchy white chocolate Biscoff to bubbly mint Aero, caramel-cookie KitKat and many more, there’s a flavour to suit everyone at Tesco this year with gluten free eggs also available.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Easter is one of the biggest holidays in the UK every year, and is one of the most celebrated, with activities such as Easter egg hunts a common occurrence. According to GWP Group, it’s estimated that 80 to 90 million Easter eggs are eaten each year in Britain.

Plant based shoppers won’t have to miss out with more than 15 options at Tesco this year. The brand new Wicked Kitchen Salted Caramel Flavoured Chocolate Egg is a great option for those who are vegan.

Most Popular

    Classics are also returning, such as the popular Cluckie character. However, this will return with a slight twist as this year they’ll be available in both white and dark chocolate for the first time.

    What are some of the exclusive options in the Easter chocolate range at Tesco’s?

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Tesco Free From Cluckie The White Chocolate Chick 100G, £3.50

    Tesco Milk Chocolate Bunnies 75G, £1.00

    Kinder Bueno Mini Eggs 80G, £2.75 - New & exclusive to Tesco

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Tesco Free From Popping Candy & Mallow Choc. Bar 120G, £2.50 - New & exclusive to Tesco

    Lindt Easter Gold Bunny Strawberry White Chocolate 100G, £2.75 - New & exclusive to Tesco

    Lindt Milk Chocolate Egg With Salted Caramel Truffles 260G, £9.00 - Exclusive to Tesco

    Maltesers White Chocolate Egg With White Truffles 287G, - Exclusive to Tesco

    TescoSupermarket