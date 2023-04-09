Fans have reported seeing Taylor Swift filming in Liverpool at scouse landmarks Cunard Building and St George’s Hall. It’s been reported that she spent 48 hours there, and actress Joey King was also spotted filming.

Swift is reportedly filming a Batman-inspired music video after being inspired by the 2022 film The Batman starring Robert Pattison. The film also features some of the famous buildings she was spotted at.

The Swift Society posted official pictures from the Cunard building that do in fact feature lighting crew trucks that look to be setting up a big film set, and confirmed she is looking to film a ‘Batman inspired’ music video.

Twitter has been filled with reported sightings of the singer, @giligan_calum said: “just seen Taylor Swift run up the steps to the cunard building in Liverpool! Not even kidding, a big film set! #taylorswift #liverpool #cunard”

While, @jacobthecoward added: “Not some guy in maccies telling me Taylor Swift…THEE Taylor Swift is filming something in Liverpool”

A fan also sent in a video to Deuxmoi of a behind the scenes clip that showed two people running after ‘action is called’, and while it is dark you can catch a glimpse of Swift.

Swift is currently on a week-long break after a record-breaking three night run in Arlington which saw bestie Selena Gomez in attendance. The Era’s Tour kicks off again in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium on April 13, 2023.

Most fans won’t be surprised by the theme of the potential music video, it’s been rumoured she will be doing music video for most if not all of her songs for her latest album Midnights.

This will no doubt be another directing credit underbelt as for which song she could be filming for? Vigilante S**t is the perfect fit. The song is a fan favourite, and seemingly a favourite of Taylor’s to perform on The Era’s tour.

This comes as People confirmed today that Taylor and her long-term partner Joe Alwyn have split after six years together. Swift began dating the Conversations with Friends actor in 2016, but rumours began to swirl when Alwyn was noticeably absent from The Era’s Tour.