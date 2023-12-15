There is a free support service named the Priority Services Register - find out if you qualify.

The rise of energy bill prices will affect many households across the country. However, there are ways to access financial support.

According to Money Saving Expert, there are steps you can take if you find you are struggling with energy bills, with support available to certain groups of people.

How do I access support for my energy bills?

Money Saving Expert have recommended that the first step is to contact your supplier to make them aware of the situation.

There are a range of options suppliers could offer to support you, including; an arrangement of a payment plan, payment reductions, access to hardship funds and more - depending on your specific circumstances.

Certain groups of people can access support services for their energy bills.

Am I eligible for support for my energy bills?

There is a free support service operated by energy suppliers and network operators named the Priority Services Register.

The register offers support to people in vulnerable situations. Those eligible for the Priority Services Register include;

Those who have reached state pension age.

Those who are disabled or have a long-term medical condition.

Those recovering from an injury.

Those with a hearing or sight condition.

Those who have a mental health condition.

Those who are pregnant or have a child/children under five years old.

Those with extra communication needs (such as those who don’t speak or read English well). There may also be other, individual, circumstances that could mean you are eligible for support.

What help is available on the Priority Services Register?

Help available to those on the Priority Services Register can include;

Advance notice of planned power cuts.

Priority support in emergency situations.

Identity and password scheme - to reassure the customer that energy and network employees are genuine.

Nominee scheme - to nominate a trusted person to receive communications and bills on your behalf.

Help with prepayment meter access.

Regular meter reading services.

Accessible information - such as braille or large print.

How do I sign up to the Priority Services Register?