Succession tells the story of the Roy family, known for controlling the biggest media and entertainment company in the world. When owner of the company and head of the family Logan Roy steps down from the business, his three children fight for control of their fathers empire.

The series has received critical acclaim since it first aired in 2018, being praised for its writing, acting and music. It stars Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Alan Ruck.

Succession has won numerous awards during its run, including the BAFTA for best international programme and best television series at the Golden Globes. The series was created by Jesse Armstrong, who is also known for as the co-creator of Channel 4 shows Peep Show and Fresh Meat.

The upcoming season 4 will be the final instalment of Succession, concluding the story of the Roy family. The final season of Succession will be 10 episodes long.

Succession season 4: When does it start?

Season 4 of Succession will begin on Monday, March 27 and air on Sky Atlantic and NOW. Fans of the show will be able to watch each episode at the same time it airs in the US, at 2am UK time.

Succession season 4: What will happen?

In season 4, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete.