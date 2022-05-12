Start Archery Week sees free taster sessions in Dewsbury

Start Archery Week

Adults and children of all ages are being invited to try their hand at archery at clubs and experience centres around the country during Start Archery Week (14th – 22nd May 2022).

Archery is a fun and inclusive sport is perfect for anyone wanting to try something new (pictured above)

All ages and abilities are invited to take part and experience the feeling of achievement as the arrow hits the target!

This annual event to engage new audiences, organised by Archery GB, its club volunteers and archery providers across the country, has been renamed to celebrate its 10th year. Since its launch during London 2012, the event has introduced thousands of people to the sport of archery. Start Archery Week is committed to extending that welcome even further this year.

Neil Armitage, CEO of Archery GB, said: “We’re excited to be celebrating 10 years of introducing people to archery through clubs and archery providers opening their doors to local communities during this annual mass participation event.

We believe the benefits of archery are huge both in terms of physical and mental health. It’s also a very inclusive activity that is a lot of fun for all ages and abilities so I hope as many people as possible will take advantage of Start Archery Week this year.”

Archery has numerous benefits including building core strength, improving hand-eye coordination and helping people to switch off from day-to-day stresses.

Visitors of all ages and abilities will be able to have a go at the sport, which is naturally socially-distanced, often experienced outside and therefore a great option for those who understandably remain cautious due to Covid.

All equipment is provided, therefore anyone interested in starting archery just needs to check the arrangement at their club or venue of choice - for example whether a booking is required - and go along to find out more for themselves. Events can be found here: Start Archery Week