The flight was set to travel from Cardiff Airport to Bulgaria but was delayed after the group became angry when they were told they would not be served alcohol. The group of seven started wolf whistling at the cabin crew and swearing when denied an alcoholic drink.

Airport security was called to the plane and five of the group, including one dressed as a pilot, agreed to leave. The two other passengers continued being abusive and refused to disembark, sparking furious scenes as the remaining passengers called for them to leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eventually, after one squared up to security, they left the plane. The flight took off without them at 4.30pm on Thursday (June 22) nearly three hours late.

A spokesperson for TUI said:"We would like to apologise to customers on board flight TOM6412 from Cardiff to Bulgaria for the delay in taking off. We can confirm the flight was delayed due to disruptive passengers on board the flight.

Most Popular

A pilot helped load luggage onto a plane at Manchester Airport.