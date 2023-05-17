Splatoon 3 is launching its next season named ‘Sizzle Season’ soon. Nintendo has announced the latest update that will be coming to the popular third-person shooter game next month.

The update will follow on from the recent Fresh Season with a host of new content being added to the game with the update. Splatoon 3 fans will see a host of new weapons, stages and game modes added to the game.

Sizzle Season is set to be released to Nintendo Switch users on Thursday June 1 and is perfectly named as we move into the warmer months. A brand new battleground Barnacle & Dime will transport players into a shopping centre with a floating splat turf built in the centre.

A new stage named Salmon Run will take place in Jammin’ Salmon Junction and will see players collecting as many eggs as possible. Humpback Pump Track will be making its return from Splatoon 2, and takes players back to the indoor skate park.

New game modes will also be added into the update, including new challenges for players to enjoy. The trailer has so far revealed three new challenges, including Too Many Trizookas, Foggy Notion and Extreme Jump Battle.

