A 2km (1.5m) section of the Spen Valley Greenway will close from today (Monday) for six months as major improvements commence.

The off-road path between Tesco supermarket, Cleckheaton, and Knowler Hill Tunnel, Liversedge, will have a smooth rolling surface, wider path, improved lighting and signage, and better access points to the route installed, which Kirklees Council said would make it “more accessible and safer for walkers, wheelers and cyclists of all ages and abilities.”

The improvements are funded by West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s (WYCA) Transforming Cities Fund, and will be delivered by Kirklees Council and the charity Sustrans.

Kim Leadbeater MP for Spen Valley said: "The Spen Valley Greenway is such a fantastic asset for us to have locally and I am so pleased to see that it is getting investment from WYCA and Kirklees Council as part of the Government’s £5.7 billion City Region Sustainable Transport programme.

Works commenced on Monday (June 9) to improve a section of the Spen Valley Greenway between Cleckheaton and Liversedge and will take around six months to complete. Picture: Kirklees Council

“We should also see greater pedestrian traffic into Cleckheaton to take advantage of what the town centre has to offer.

“Active travel and accessibility are two of my passions and having them come together like this in Spen Valley is very exciting."

Coun Moses Crook, Deputy Leader of Kirklees Council and Cabinet Member for Transport said: “I’m delighted to see the improvement works on Spen Valley Greenway begin.

“This investment is a fantastic boost for the community, enhancing access for everyone whether they’re walking, cycling, using a wheelchair or pushing a pram.

“It’s a great step towards sustainable, inclusive travel and a healthier, more connected future for everyone.”

Mike Babbitt, England North Director for Sustrans said: “Spen Valley Greenway is a popular section of Sustrans’ National Cycle Network that is well used and loved by the local community and visitors to the area.

“The greenway already brings people from across the community together to enjoy fresh air, exercise and green space in a safe, traffic-free environment.

“The new surface, lighting and access points mean more people will be able to use the greenway to access local facilities, public transport and enjoy leisurely trips into town.”

The project is part of Sustrans’ Paths for Everyone programme, as well as the A638 Dewsbury to Cleckheaton Sustainable Travel Corridor.