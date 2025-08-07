Kirklees Council has granted planning permission for solar panels to be installed on the roof of Dewsbury Arcade as part of an ongoing revamp.

The approval follows a previous application for listed building consent to install the solar panels, which was approved by the council in July.

Under the plans, 22 solar panels will be installed within the rear roof pitch of the northern entrance buildings to the arcade, and “positioned within the internal roof planes of the building, away from the sides of the building.”

In the assessment of the Officer Report, it said: “The solar display appears only from limited viewpoints within the conservation area.

The council has approved plans to install solar panels at Dewsbury Arcade as part of an ongoing revamp. Picture: Kirklees Council

“The design of the panels will allow them to blend into the scene of the rooftops from further perspectives.

“The solar panels will not contribute to a harm to the setting of the conservation area or harm to the architectural details of the listed building that its significance derives from.”

The arcade, which was built in 1899, closed in 2016 and was bought by the council in 2020.

A major revamp began in 2024, and it is scheduled to reopen in Sping 2026, despite initial plans to reopen this autumn.

The application for planning permission was submitted by the Dewsbury Arcade Group and received by the council on June 6.

A public consultation period ran from June 11 to July 14.

The application was granted conditional full permission on July 31.

The full application can be viewed on the council’s planning portal by quoting the application number: 2025/62/91566/E